1h ago

add bookmark

'The damage is huge' - KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala visits flood-hit areas in Durban

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala visited areas of Durban affected by heavy rains and flooding.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala visited areas of Durban affected by heavy rains and flooding.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala visited flood-damaged areas around Durban on Monday.
  • The M4 highway was further damaged by heavy rain over the weekend.
  • Zikalala said the damage was extensive, but efforts would be made to carry out repairs as quickly as possible.

"The damage is huge," KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Monday while visiting areas affected by heavy rains and flooding over the weekend.

The premier and members of his executive council, along with eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, visited parts of Durban to determine the extent of the damage caused by the flooding.

They visited the Bluff in the south of Durban, as well as uMdloti, La Mercy, Seatides and Tongaat, where residents had to be evacuated after heavy rains caused damage to homes and infrastructure.

"We are thankful that in these areas no one was reported to have died, though we have received one body which could be ascribed to be caused by these floods at our Phoenix mortuary," Zikalala said.

The premier visited areas to view the extensive damage caused to infrastructure, including roads being washed away.

Among the roads affected is the M4, which had been closed after April flooding damaged a bridge in La Mercy.

The April flooding left more than 400 dead and 40 000 people displaced, with billions of rands worth of damage caused to homes and infrastructure.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala conducts visit
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala visited areas of Durban affected by heavy rains and flooding.
Supplied

"The road is severely damaged between La Mercy and Seatides. It’s impossible to use," said Zikalala.

He added that efforts would be made to have the road reopened in the coming days. However, it could take another month before repair work to the bridge was completed.

Other infrastructure damaged included a water treatment plant in uMdloti.

On Sunday, Kaunda visited the plant to assess the extent of the damage, saying it would affect water services to the area.

At a media briefing on Sunday afternoon, the mayor said the municipality had not yet received a comprehensive report on the impact of the latest heavy rains.

However, several roads had been damaged and had to be closed. Hundreds of people were evacuated and placed in centres across the province, News24 previously reported.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sihle zikalaladurbankwazulu-natalfloodsweatherinfrastructureservice delivery
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 1889 votes
No
53% - 2091 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.72
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.76
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.75
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.9%
Gold
1,862.30
+0.9%
Silver
22.11
+1.6%
Palladium
2,023.00
+2.7%
Platinum
975.00
+1.7%
Brent Crude
112.55
+0.5%
Top 40
62,100
+1.8%
All Share
68,683
+1.6%
Resource 10
75,133
+3.6%
Industrial 25
73,396
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,949
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo