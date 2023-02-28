'The dead women were haunting me': Limpopo court hears why suspected serial killer 'confessed'

A police officer read out a serial killer's confession in court on Monday.

The court heard why the accused decided to confess to the rapes and murders.

The State said Prince Dube showed the police where he committed the crimes.

A senior police officer on Monday gave chilling details of a confession an alleged Limpopo serial killer made as to how he met and subsequently raped and killed seven women two years ago.

Lieutenant-Colonel Tlou read the confession statement from the witness stand in the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo.

In the statement, the accused, Prince Willard Themba Dube, said he wanted to confess to the crime "to clear my soul because the dead women were haunting me".

He spoke about a man he identified as "David Abu", who recruited him to kidnap women after a failed scheme to sell drugs.

In the statement, Dube said he lured the seven women from different locations around Polokwane, with the promise of jobs, between June and October 2021.

However, he took them to secluded places, where he raped some of them, and robbed them of their personal belongings, before strangling them.

He said he did not rape some women because they had anti-retroviral drugs and some were in their menstrual period.

At some stage, he and "David Abu" picked up a woman and drove her to a secluded place, where they raped her and helped each other strangle her to death.

Last week, a magistrate, who took a statement from Dube after his arrest, told the court the accused had told him he had set himself a target to kill 15 women.

Dube said in the initial confession to the magistrate:

I only managed to kill seven.

In that admission, he claimed to have met the man he called David Abu in Polokwane and was recruited to sell drugs.



"He told me the drugs were worth R10 000 and, if I sell all of them, he would give me R2 000," Dube is recorded as saying.

He was cajoled into kidnapping and killing women.

"He said I should kidnap 15 women for him and I would then get everything that I want. I only managed to kill seven," the accused told the magistrate.

The confession statement taken by the magistrate was earlier the subject of a trial-within-a-trial after the defence lawyer, Desmond Nonyane, argued it was obtained in violation of the accused's constitutional rights.

However, Judge Gerrit Muller ruled that the confession statement and the accused's pointing out of the crime scenes were admissible as evidence.

Muller, however, rejected the confession Dube made to a senior police officer.



Dube, who is a Zimbabwean national, is standing trial for the kidnapping and murder of seven women. He also faces charges of rape, extortion and contravention of the Immigration Act for being in the country illegally.

The women's bodies were found at different locations around Polokwane, between August and October 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.



