The devastation of never knowing why - the continued struggle of parents of children who take their own lives

A clinical psychologist says some suicides are impulsive and others are planned.

Season T wo of the My Only Story podcast series tells the story of a 16-year-old boy who took his life at St Andrew's College in 2018 .

The boy's father is still struggling to find answers to the questions he has about what happened.

It's normal for families that have lost loved ones by suicide to seek answers because not knowing what happened to them or what they were going through causes more devastation, says clinical psychologist Liane Lurie.

Lurie, who specialises in, among others, bullying, self-harm, depression and anxiety, spoke to News24 late in August.

The conversation took place ahead of the release of My Only Story S2: Back to School, a podcast series written and edited by Deon Wiggett of non-profit company, My Only Story, and News24.

The first part of the series zooms in on the death of 16-year-old Thomas Kruger, a Grade 10 pupil at one of South Africa's most expensive schools, St Andrew's College in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.

Kruger took his life at the school's sanatorium on 18 November 2018.

Impulsive or planned suicide

"For this particular family (the Krugers), I think it's really important that we stress that suicide is sometimes an impulsive act and at other times, it's something that's planned.

"And so, for them, they will never know what actually happened right before and I think for the family, that's even more devastating because what kind of closure can they have," Lurie said.

She added that sometimes children did not comprehend the consequences of their actions when in distress.

The teenager was a promising water polo player at the all-boys boarding school.

He hanged himself in the toilet of the school's sanatorium window after he was sent back from a school excursion.

The release of the podcast comes a week after World Suicide Prevention Day on 10 September 2021.

Parents are the experts

Thomas' father, Charl Kruger, a financial advisor by profession, is seeking answers to his questions about the circumstances that led to the suicide.

Lurie said it was normal for a family to look for answers after a suicide.

She said parents didn't expect their children to die at school because they entrusted officials to take care of them.

Lurie added that many circumstances and events could drive children over the edge, but parents are the "experts" on their children and should act on the slightest changes in behaviour.

Ac change in behaviour includes mood swings, social withdrawal, declining academic performance or becoming more nihilistic and hopeless.

To save their children, parents should not be afraid of ask "difficult questions" and then offer them support, she advised.

Schools also have a role to play to educate children about mental health in an age-appropriate manner.

According to Lurie:

Very often, parents, teachers, educators are very afraid to talk about these subjects because they feel they're going to put ideas into the children’s heads. They (children) need to know that sometimes some feelings are not normal and that it is ok to reach out for help.

According to Thomas' father, the teen had displayed a drastic change in behaviour, but they assumed it was the growing pains of a boy going through puberty.

Lurie says there is no prediction on whether someone is contemplating taking their own lives.

The psychologist said:

And they may do something, without the intention of ending their life – they may do something because they are just in such distress and desperate for help. For a child that young, that may have felt like the only way.

According to St Andrew's College headmaster Alan Thompson, Thomas didn't leave a note at the scene where a nurse who had gone to his room to give him breakfast discovered him.

"For the family, it's very hard because they are seeking to understand why. But at the end of the day, no why is ever going to soothe their pain and no why is ever going to bring your precious child back," Lurie said.

Kruger believes there was more to his son's sudden death.

The father recalled that Thomas shared many deep thoughts with him. It's for this reason that he remains pained, thinking that the teenager was struggling with something so difficult that he wasn't able to share it.

Lurie said the significance of why someone takes their life in a particular place may never be known.

But it's normal to speculate and wonder.

The psychologist said:

I think for some individuals, they may choose places that have significance and for others, they may choose places they believe is going to have a desired outcome.

She stressed that debriefing was also important at schools after a suicide or an attempt.

Lurie also emphasised that schools should be more open in their approach to dealing with suicide and the circumstances leading up to it, adding that a "suicide shouldn't be a secret" approach.

She said:

Whatever message the kids are getting around it (suicide), the parents need to have similar interactions with the schools so that they are similarly educated in that respect.

According to St Andrew's headmaster Alan Thompson, Thomas' death left the Andrean community devastated.

He said the teenager and his family were "deeply loved members of the college community" and his death came as a shock to them.

Thompson said to support Thomas' peers after the tragedy, the school worked with its psychologist, chaplain, and pastoral teams for grief counselling. Staff were also counselled.

In South Africa, hanging is the most frequented method of suicide, followed by shooting, gassing and burning, according to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

Sadag reported that there was an average suicide rate of 17.2 per 100 000 deaths (8% of all deaths) in South Africa and said these were incidents that were reported by academic hospitals.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or struggling with depression, anxiety, trauma or substance abuse please reach out to Sadag through its website or its helpline on 0800 567 567.

