32m ago

add bookmark

The Eastern Cape has the highest unauthorised spending in the country - R1.59bn

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.
GCIS
  • The Eastern Cape has the highest unauthorised spending in the country - a whopping R1.59 billion. 
  • The province's health department is facing the highest contingent liabilities in the country at R36.75 billion above all local and national auditees.
  • The Auditor-General said there was doubt whether the department would be able to continue with its operations as planned, based on its current financial position.

The Eastern Cape has the highest unauthorised spending in the country - a whopping R1.59 billion. 

The province's embattled health department is facing the highest contingent liabilities in the country at R36.75 billion above all local and national auditees.

This according to a report released by Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke on Wednesday.

Maluleka was releasing the 2019/20 General Report for national and provincial governments and their entities for the first time since taking office in December. 

READ | Eastern Cape principal charged after 'forcing pupil into pit toilet to search for cell phone'

She said there was doubt whether the department would be able to continue with its operations as planned, based on its current financial position.

Maluleke found many Eastern Cape departments had repeat findings and stagnated on an unqualified opinion with findings, as the leadership did not sufficiently implement preventative control.

She added poor internal controls negatively affected the outcomes at key service delivery departments, namely health, transport and education.

Maluleke found the most common areas of non-compliance with legislation were a failure to prevent irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure as well as inadequate procurement and contract management.

The DA said the devastating outcomes revealed by Maluleke could, in part, be attributed to the ANC's cadre deployment policies and complete lack of accountability for those guilty of wrongdoing.

Leadership

The party added the report painted a bleak picture of an Eastern Cape government that was failing under the ANC's leadership.

Maluleke said although there were signs of improvement at some auditees, her office "cannot yet see the progressive and sustainable improvements required to prevent accountability failures and deal with them appropriately and consistently across national and provincial government".

The report revealed that countrywide, 74% of the auditees received unqualified audit opinions on their financial statements, a slight improvement from 71% the previous year. 

READ | Magashule and Ramaphosa: What are the ramifications of the ANC NEC's decision? We ask 3 experts

The number of auditees that submitted quality financial statements increased - 49% of them could give financial statements without misstatements, which was still low.

There are 111 (26%) auditees that managed to produce quality financial statements and performance reports to comply with key legislation, thereby receiving a clean audit. 

This is a slight improvement from the 98 (23%) the previous year. 

These auditees represent 17% of the expenditure budget of R1.7 trillion at national and provincial government. 

"The only way for the Eastern Cape to improve audit outcomes and eradicate corruption and maladministration is to practice consequence management," said DA leader Bobby Stevenson.

Eastern Cape government spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said now that the report was out, responsible authorities in government were expected to affect consequence management and submit a report to the executive council.

He added the provincial government continued to attend to issues of preventing irregular, fruitless and authorised expenditure in the province. 

According to Sicwetsha, there was progress in Eastern Cape audit as four auditees had improved even though one had regressed. The Auditor-General rightfully attributed the audit improvements to the leadership of the government, which implemented commitments and oversight, being involved and accountable, he added.

"So, this shows that government leaders are doing something about issues picked by the auditing process."

Spin

Sicwetsha said the DA's spin on the matter was not surprising.

"The Eastern Cape provincial government is not happy with the audit outcomes of departments that did not obtain clean audits. "Challenges faced by the Department of Health are being addressed through the strategy to set up a litigation unit in the premier's office that deals with these cases."

He added the province was improving the provision of clinical care to reduce cases of negligence by digitising records to ensure every engagement between health workers and patients was properly recorded.

"We want to ensure 100% safe and effective clinical care to our people," said Sicwetsha.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
auditor generaleastern capeport elizabeth
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4353 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1291 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5350 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.77
(-1.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.37
(-0.6)
EUR/ZAR
17.33
(-0.8)
AUD/ZAR
11.24
(-0.9)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-1.3)
Gold
1,711.31
(+1.6)
Silver
24.40
(+1.6)
Platinum
1,191.65
(+2.9)
Brent Crude
64.14
(-1.3)
Palladium
2,624.82
(+1.3)
All Share
66,485
(-1.2)
Top 40
60,881
(-1.2)
Financial 15
12,268
(-2.3)
Industrial 25
87,398
(-1.5)
Resource 10
66,664
(-0.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar 2021

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo