The Eastern Cape's top judge is about to learn if he'll face formal proceedings on sexual harassment

Ray Hartle
Selby Mbenenge oversees an official ceremony.
Malibongwe Dayimani/Gallo Images
  • A sexual harassment complaint is under investigation against Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge.
  • A court official complained in December last year to managers in the Office of the Chief Justice in Makhanda and Gauteng.
  • The Judicial Service Commission's Judicial Conduct Committee which is probing the matter is expected to meet next Wednesday.

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge could know by the end of the month if a sexual harassment complaint lodged against him will be dismissed or be referred to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for further action.

The JSC's Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC), which is responsible for preliminary investigation of the complaint lodged by an official at the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda (Grahamstown), Andiswa Mengo, is scheduled to meet in Gauteng on 28 June, JSC spokesperson Sesi Baloyi, SC, has confirmed.

The scheduling of the hearing was described by Judges Matter research and advocacy officer Mbekezeli Benjamin as "quite impressively quick", given the lengthy delays that have typically accompanied the resolution of previous complaints against members of the judiciary.

Mengo complained officially in December last year to managers in the Office of the Chief Justice (OJC) in Makhanda and Gauteng over a series of face-to-face and electronic exchanges she had with Mbenenge in 2021 and 2022.

She also published on social media purported screenshots from her cellphone of racy WhatsApp texts and images from Mbenenge.

After she received an anonymous death threat in a cellphone call, she was moved from her Makhanda post to work during the High Court's 2023 first term in the OCJ's offices in Midrand, Gauteng.

Baloyi said earlier this month that Mengo had already submitted a written account of her complaint, and Mbenenge had responded in writing.

It was likely, given past experiences, that the legal representatives of the parties to the complaint would attend the hearing and present arguments on the written submissions already before the committee.

But, she said, the JSC secretariat would only be able to confirm a few days before the hearing, whether Mbenenge or Mengo would attend the hearing as observers.

Baloyi said it was possible the parties could be asked to address any "niggling" issues which were unclear from the respective written submissions already before the JCC.

In terms of South Africa's Constitution, a judge may be removed from office by Parliament on the recommendation of the JSC, due to incapacity, gross incompetence or gross misconduct.

The JSC Act spells out specific grounds for a finding that a judge acted "in a manner unbecoming of" someone in that position.

Based on the possible outcomes of the JCC process set out in the JSC Act, the committee may dismiss the complaint, regard it as a serious but non-impeachable complaint which may be dismissed, result in remedial steps or be investigated by a tribunal, or treat it as a potentially impeachable complaint, such as gross misconduct, which must be investigated by a tribunal.

In the later possibility, the process under way now could eventually culminate in Mbenenge facing impeachment proceedings in Parliament.

Benjamin said Judges Matter welcomed the scheduling of the hearing, having previously called for Mbenenge to step aside while the complaint is investigated.

"We welcome the relative speed at which the complaint has gotten to the JCC. Most complaints take some months from the stage of initiation up to the point where the JCC conducts a full hearing.

"It's worth something that this complaint has moved a bit faster than most that we've seen in recent times," Benjamin said.


