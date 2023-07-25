'The epicentre of the explosion is now on': Power returns to Joburg CBD after blast

Power was restored in households linked to the Bree substation in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

City Power said all households affected by the gas blast would have electricity by Tuesday afternoon.

City manager Floyd Brink said all entities were on the scene to fix the damage caused by the explosion in Lilian Ngoyi Street.

Power was restored to households and businesses feeding off the Bree substation in Johannesburg's central business district on Tuesday morning, following a gas explosion last week.

"The whole street of the epicentre of the explosion is now on," City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.

City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Molingoane said 100% of the power was restored within the CBD.

"The switch on the last distributor has just been flipped now at 14:20."

In a statement on Tuesday, City Power said gas levels were at 1% on the risk matrix, making it possible for the entity to restore the feeder cables under the collapsed road structure.



Sections of Lillian Ngoyi Street in the busy city centre were ripped up during the gas blast during the afternoon rush hour last Wednesday.



One person was killed and 48 were injured.

Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said on Monday that around 2 800 households were left in the dark as a result.

City Power customers who have not received electricity by Tuesday evening can log a call so technicians can attend to it.

Brink conducted an inspection on Tuesday morning.

"Water and the sewers and electricity should be back on [on Tuesday]. We will report if there are any changes, but all seems to be in order."

He said the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) had cleared the way for a Tractor Loader Backhoe (TLB) to excavate a part of the road so Johannesburg Water could reach damaged water and sewage pipes.

"[Joburg Water] is looking at the sewage lines with cameras to see the damage to the infrastructure."

He said Pikitup, the City's waste management service provider, was also on the scene to help clear illegal dumping.



Security in the area has also been strengthened.

The JRA installed a 900-metre diamond mesh wire fence and green covers around the blast site after passers-by damaged the razor wire used to keep pedestrians off the road.

The fence was installed from Von Willigh Street and extends towards the Lilian Ngoyi Street intersection with Loveday Street.

When News24 visited the area over the weekend, people had entered the road to take photographs.



