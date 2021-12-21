28m ago

add bookmark

'The essence of ubuntu': Judge grants Zuma leave to appeal medical parole ruling

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Former president Jacob Zuma and the correctional services department have been granted leave to appeal a ruling which overturned his medical parole.
  • The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria had ruled that Zuma should return to prison. 
  • Zuma was sentenced to 15 months behind bars for contempt of court. 

Gauteng High Court Judge Elias Matojane has granted former president Jacob Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services leave to appeal his ruling that the granting of medical parole to Zuma was unlawful and that he should return to prison.

Delivering his judgment, Matojane said the matter needed the attention of the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

He said another court may find that, because of his illness and age, the former president needed to be shown "compassion, empathy and humanness - the essence of ubuntu".

"I am also of the view that there is a reasonable possibility that another court may find that the order, that [Zuma] time spent on medical parole should not count towards fulfilling his sentence, as these impacts on him unfairly in that it was not his decision but that of the commissioner to be released on medical parole."

Earlier, lawyers representing Zuma and correctional services argued that Zuma "did not grant himself medical parole", but was released by the national commissioner. 

However, advocate Ismail Jamie SC, representing the Democratic Alliance, argued that Zuma was treated differently from any other inmates.

Jamie argued that the application for leave to appeal should be dismissed.

AS IT HAPPENED | Judge gives Zuma, correctional services leave to appeal his medical parole ruling

He said the DA accepted that Zuma was not in the greatest of health, but that the judge had made his ruling "based on the facts".

Jamie added that there was no evidence that Zuma was physically incapacitated, pointing to his recent public appearances and prayer meetings.

He said, while the judge may feel sympathy for Zuma, there was no legal basis upon which the court should grant him the right to appeal the ruling. 

Advocate Max du Plessis SC, for the Helen Suzman Foundation, argued that the former president’s prospects of success on appeal were "underwhelming to the point of vanishing".

He said Zuma had failed to address the merits of the judgment, and that his own evidence was an "own goal".

He said:

Mr Zuma’s own evidence in this case is an own goal because in this case, Mr Zuma counsel repeatedly forgets and fails to deal with the fact that the medical parole application form that was filled in on his behalf was... in terms of Section 79 of the Act... their evidence is an own goal.

He also argued that there was no evidence that Zuma was physically incapacitated and that he was unable to take care of himself. 

'Takes the cake'

AfriForum’s advocate, TJ Labuschagne, argued that the grounds of appeal for the former president and the department were defined by "logical fallacies".

Labuschagne said the appeals sought by Zuma and the department should fail because they did not have any reasonable prospects of success.

Responding to the submissions made by the respondents, Zuma’s lawyer advocate Dali Mpofu accused Du Plessis of trying to "insult us gratuitously, and we do not appreciate to be patronised as such", when he argued that Zuma’s lawyers had failed to use the appropriate test for leave to appeal. 

Mpofu added that Du Plessis’s argument that there was no evidence that Zuma was physically incapacitated "takes the cake". 

ALSO READ | AfriForum to oppose Zuma's appeal over unlawful medical parole ruling

He also accused the respondents in the matter of having an "ulterior political motive" in challenging the medical parole granted to his client. 

Last Wednesday, Matojane found that former National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser was influenced by an error of law into believing that he was entitled to grant medical parole to Zuma, when the Medical Parole Advisory Board found that the former president did not meet the necessary requirements.

Matojane said Zuma's return to prison would "not impact him unfairly, as there is no suggestion that he is an innocent party". The judge said the former president had defied the Zondo Commission, the judiciary and the rule of law, and was resolute in his refusal to participate in the commission's proceedings.

Matojane further stated that Zuma continued to "attack the Constitutional Court while unlawfully benefitting from a lesser punishment than what the Constitutional Court has imposed".

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumaelias matojanejohannesburggautengcourts
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
22% - 2265 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
52% - 5484 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
26% - 2720 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.85
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.00
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.90
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.31
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,798.23
+0.4%
Silver
22.71
+2.0%
Palladium
1,812.60
+3.2%
Platinum
941.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
71.52
-2.8%
Top 40
64,807
+1.8%
All Share
71,318
+1.8%
Resource 10
68,643
+3.0%
Industrial 25
92,036
+0.8%
Financial 15
14,377
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo