'The farmers are coming!' protesters march to Parliament

Farmers and supporters marched to Parliament on Sunday.

They protested against farm murders and farm fires.

Their pleas included calling for more policing and patrolling of farms.

About 300 farmers and supporters gathered outside Parliament on Sunday to protest against farm murders and farm fires. Clutching white crosses, a group marched to Parliament chanting "die boere kom!" (the farmers are coming!) while others arrived on motorcycles and in their cars.

In July, a similar protest took place, according to GroundUp.

"The farmers are the reason why we have bread and butter. Why we have food. Why we have meat. They are the heart and soul of the country," said Justin Taylor, a supporter who arrived on a motorbike.

He said he was there to make a stand against farm murders. Taylor said more policing and patrolling were needed.

The government was focusing on gangsterism and train sabotage, but "we haven't seen any law enforcement acts in the farmland", he said.According to AfriForum, there were an estimated 57 farm murders in 2019."Farmers are living in fear in our country," said Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Agriculture MEC. Addressing the crowd, he said agriculture played a significant role in South Africa's economy, and "an attack on a farmer or a farmworker is an attack on the economy of South Africa".

Meyer said President Cyril Ramaphosa should be concerned about farm attacks "because a farm murder in South Africa compromises food security and political stability on the African continent"."Our hearts are bleeding," he said. "Mr President, stop farm attacks in South Africa right now!"

Jannie Meyer, convener of the protest, said, "I want people to take us seriously. We are not here to fight. I want the president and all the heads of political parties to understand that we must unite, come together and solve this problem amicably".

He said he was not part of any organisation, but wanted the government to treat farm murders, farm fires and threats as "priority crimes".