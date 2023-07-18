7h ago

Share

The gang of 12 that tried to rob a Pretoria police building must have had inside info, sources say

accreditation
Alex Mitchley and Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Twelve armed men attempted to gain access to a SAPS building in Pretoria.
Twelve armed men attempted to gain access to a SAPS building in Pretoria.
Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
  • A police officer was shot and wounded when 12 suspects attempted to gain entry into a SAPS building in Pretoria.
  • While News24 has not yet established what was being kept in the building, police dismissed speculation that the suspects were attempting to steal police uniforms.
  • Two sources told News24 that the suspects must have been given inside information about what was stored in the building, and when the perfect time would be to attempt a break-in.

Suspects posing as police officers who attempted to gain entry into a South African Police Service (SAPS) building in Pretoria, were given inside information about what was being stored.

Late on Sunday evening, a Ford Ranger, which was allegedly fitted with police lights and a siren, arrived at the SAPS buildings.

While security guards were speaking to the driver, who was dressed in a police uniform, a group of armed men emerged from behind the bakkie and overpowered the guards.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, there were at least 12 suspects.

After the guards were tied up and two suspects kept watch over them, the rest of the armed men proceeded directly to a specific SAPS building.

READ | Manhunt launched for 12 men who posed as police officers in attempt to gain access to SAPS building

While the suspects were trying to gain access to the building, an on-duty police officer noticed the commotion and intervened.

A shootout ensued, and the police officer was wounded.

"The armed men fled the scene with the member's service pistol, car keys, a petrol card and R145 in cash," Mathe said.

She added that the wounded police officer was rushed to hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

One source told News24 the evidence pointed to information being fed from the inside, while another said that only a few people knew what was being kept in the building.

"This means that the outside people who tried to access it got inside information," a source said.

"They also knew that there would not be a lot of police officers in the building at the time."

Mathe said police were not at liberty to discuss what was stored or kept at the building for security reasons.

She also cautioned members of the public from circulating false and misleading reports about the incident.

"No police uniforms were stolen during the incident," Mathe said, adding that the motive behind the attempt to access the building was under investigation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapspretoriagautengcrimecrime and courtspolice
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 4675 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 884 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.91
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.47
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.15
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
983.31
+0.0%
Palladium
1,300.02
+0.0%
Gold
1,962.70
+0.4%
Silver
24.93
+0.4%
Brent Crude
78.50
-1.8%
Top 40
71,687
-0.4%
All Share
76,945
-0.4%
Resource 10
64,271
+0.7%
Industrial 25
104,783
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,675
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

5h ago

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo