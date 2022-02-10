23m ago

'The Guptas ran away with billions' - public slams NPA for targeting 'poor' student over NSFAS funds

Malibongwe Dayimani
  • The National Prosecuting Authority has been criticised for the conviction of student, Sibongile Mani.
  • Mani was found guilty of the theft of that were erroneously put in her bank account.
  • The prosecuting authority welcomed the conviction, but the public felt it should rather use its resources to take on rich and powerful people who face serious charges.

Members of the public is accusing the National Prosecuting Authority of targeting a poor Walter Sisulu University student instead of going after rich and powerful people who face serious allegations, some involving billions. 

Members of the public said the NPA targeted a poor student, instead of using its resources to prosecute rich and powerful people who face serious charges, sometimes involving billions of rand.

On Monday, East London Regional Court Magistrate Twannett Olivier found Sibongile Mani guilty of stealing R818 000 of the R14 million that was accidentally credited to her account by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). 

She was only entitled to a R1 400 food allowance.

Mani failed to report the windfall and went on a spending spree instead. Her card was blocked by NSFAS after a 73-day spending spree.

She is expected to be sentenced on 8 March. 

The NPA released a statement in which it welcomed the conviction and instead of praising it, some people used the opportunity to criticise it.

They said the NPA allowed powerful people, such as politicians, to break the law unchallenged.

Mani's lawyer, Asanda Pakade, told News24: "We note the judgment. We will reflect on it. Now the priority is to prepare for sentence procedures. That is all."  

The NPA congratulated the prosecutor, Luthando Makoyi, and Hawks investigator Colonel Zane Johnson on securing the conviction. 

Responding to the comments, NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the criticisms were unfair. 

"The criticism is unfair if you consider that there are fraud and corruption cases currently in court. Three of these are the Amathole District Municipality's R600 million Siyenza toilet fraud and corruption case, the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development's R29 million fraud, theft and money laundering case, and the Nelson Mandela funeral fraud case," she told News24.

Ngcakani added that Mani committed theft because she used money that was meant to assist many students.

"As such, she was found guilty for her crime," Ngcakani added.

