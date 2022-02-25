The issues that led to Ramaphosa announcing the early termination of Khehla Sitole's contract

Khehla Sitole's tenure as national police commissioner will come to an end on 31 March.

Cyril Ramaphosa had announced there would be changes within the security cluster.

Ramaphosa said the expert panel found that Cabinet had to take responsibility for the July unrest.

The firing of national police commissioner Khehla Sitole comes a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his State of the Nation Address (SONA), said there would be leadership changes within the security cluster.



It was believed the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma resulted in widespread violence and looting, which saw more than 300 people killed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is currently conducting hearings into the July unrest.

Ramaphosa was given a report by an expert panel on the unrest, which resulted in the economy suffering financial damages of about R50 billion due to the looting.

In his SONA, the president said: "We will, as recommended by the panel, develop and drive a national response plan to address the weaknesses that the panel has identified.

"We will begin immediately by filling critical vacancies and addressing positions affected by suspensions in the State Security Agency and Crime Intelligence."

In a statement, to announce the firing of Sitole on Friday, Ramaphosa said it had been agreed that the early termination of the contract was in the best interests of the country.



"The time until General Sitole's departure will enable a proper handover of various tasks, including all ongoing investigations, to one of the senior members of the team at the SAPS that had been assisting General Sitole," the statement read.

Recently, COPE released a statement, which asked that Ramaphosa fire both Police Minister Bheki Cele and Sitole for engaging in bitter, public spats.

COPE said the public disagreements of the two top officials were killing the morale of police officers.

During his contribution to the debate on Ramaphosa's SONA, Cele said Sitole and EFF leader Julius Malema had tried to hatch a plot to have him removed from his position.

In response, Sitole said he was dismayed by Cele's accusations. He said he had met with Malema at the behest of Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale to address potential threats against the EFF leader.

Cele has, however, not denied the fraught relationship between him and Sitole.

During the first leg of the July unrest hearings in KwaZulu-Natal, Cele supplied an affidavit, which said Sitole was nowhere to be seen in the areas affected by violence and looting.

"It was only me who visited the affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, to calm the situation and to try to unite communities affected by the unrest.

"The national commissioner was nowhere to be seen and I had to work with the deputy national commissioner of policing and provincial commissioners in an effort to contain the unrest," the affidavit read.

Then, a few days ago, during his testimony at the Gauteng leg of the hearing, Cele accused Sitole of shutting him out of Crime Intelligence briefings.

Cele said he had relied on tip-offs from ground forces and the public to get updates on developments, instead of the police's Crime Intelligence, which was seemingly reporting to Sitole.

Asked by the SAHRC's Buang Jones, at the hearing, if there had been a breakdown in the relationship, Cele said: "Absolutely not. Even now, if you check my phone, I pick up the phone when he calls, and he picks up the phone when I call.

"We have a working relationship. We are absolutely not friends. The environment we are in … there are times we don't see eye-to-eye. He then goes home, and I go. We don't take coffee or whiskey together."