7m ago

add bookmark

The 'jig is up' for rail saboteurs, Mbalula tells Parliament

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.
Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.
GCIS
  • Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula wants the "might of the law unleashed" to protect rail infrastructure.
  • He and the ANC's chief whip agree that it is economic sabotage to vandalise rail infrastructure.
  • Opposition parties blamed the situation on the government's mismanagement of Prasa.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula wants the "might of the law unleashed" on those responsible for the destruction of South Africa's rail infrastructure.

"The jig is up," he told the National Assembly on Tuesday.

He was speaking in an urgent debate on a matter of national interest on the topic of "the impact on the economic lives of the most vulnerable and poor of commuters due to ongoing damage to public rail infrastructure".

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the attack on public infrastructure is sabotage.

Mbalula agreed.

"The torching of trains, theft of signalling cable, theft of track, damage to stations and theft of equipment do not only cripple the service intended for the poor, but creates an untenable situation where the taxpayer is expected to foot the bill for replacing such stolen and damaged infrastructure," said Mbalula.

"We are a democracy founded on the foundations of human rights and the rule of law. All our interventions must ensure that the rights of those who rely on the commuter rail system are protected and respected.

"In the same vein, the might of the law must be unleashed on those who continue to destroy and steal public assets for their narrow, self-serving ends.   

"Our rail system continues to be a target of theft and vandalism, senseless attacks on employees and private security while on duty, and sabotage."

He said the reality is that "security-related incidents in the rail environment are out of control and need urgent attention".  

He said a new security plan was recently unveiled and this plan is premised on developing the requisite internal capability and capacity to mitigate and combat theft and vandalism of rail infrastructure.

The plan is premised on the following:

1) Internal security capability for armed response, control room operations and increasing the number of physical security officials;2) An e-guarding solution for the protection of mission-critical assets, including substations, relay rooms and sites for global system mobile communications for the railway environment, with early warning security technology and defensive security systems;3) Specialised investigation services, with legal support and access to a criminal laboratory; and4) The deployment of drones to conduct virtual patrols of high-risk infrastructure.

Opposition speakers blamed the ANC government for the crumbling rail infrastructure, particularly the management of the corruption-plagued Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

FF Plus MP Corné Mulder said, if they want to find the "real crooks", Prasa is where they should start.

In response to ANC speakers' references to economic sabotage, Mulder said: "What the ANC has done to our economy, that is real high treason."

DA MP Chris Hunsinger pointed out that there have been four different ministers of transport in the past five years.

"While many staff and employees at Prasa are trying their absolute best to make things work, as an organisation, Prasa has lost its passion and relationship with rail and commuters," said Hunsinger.

Mbalula said: "I want to admit that Prasa has been ravaged, has been run down, has been a mess."

He said law enforcement agencies are dealing with those who have run down the organisation.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Mpumelelo Mkhabela | Stubborn party politics are destroying SOEs
Mbalula won't let 'fabricated shenanigans' by 'ANC comrades' stop him cleaning up Prasa
City Power removes more than 50 tons of illegally connected wires
Read more on:
prasafikile mbalulaparliamentcrimetransport
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 507 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
55% - 2150 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 1274 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.09
(+0.52)
ZAR/GBP
20.98
(-0.27)
ZAR/EUR
18.83
(+0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.51
(-0.74)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.50)
Gold
1907.72
(+0.70)
Silver
24.18
(+0.52)
Platinum
871.99
(+1.79)
Brent Crude
39.22
(+2.71)
Palladium
2280.01
(+3.33)
All Share
53187.81
(+1.08)
Top 40
48853.14
(+0.95)
Financial 15
9987.17
(+4.06)
Industrial 25
73456.55
(-1.01)
Resource 10
50112.78
(+2.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo