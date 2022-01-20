'The kids have no place to go': Gugulethu crèche principal pleads for help after eviction

The Uluntu crèche in Gugulethu was evicted from a building on Thursday.

A crèche in Gugulethu, Cape Town, was evicted from a building during the early hours of Thursday, leaving more than 30 kids stranded with no place to go.

The Uluntu crèche has loyally served the Gugulethu community for 40 years. The crèche has more than 80 kids, many of them relying on the food they get at the centre for their only daily meal.

Crèche principal Nombulelo Mzimkulu told News24 she was "heartbroken and devastated" that the sheriffs and police moved in and evicted them without prior notice.

"Today (Thursday) at 4am the police and sheriff came to evict us from the building. When I got to the centre, all our belongings were placed outside the gate and [the centre was] fenced off with yellow police tape. The sheriff had opened the locks of the doors and forced their way inside to clear out the building," said Mzimkulu.

According to the principal, she had not received any eviction papers or prior notice instructing them to vacate the premises.

She said the building had been sold to new owners, who had advised her that they would be building a shopping mall. According to her, they said they would make provision for the crèche.

"I only received the eviction paper this morning (Thursday) when I arrived at the crèche. I don't understand this sudden change of heart of the new owners. I was not notified by any of the new owners that we must be out of the building as soon as possible. My heart is very sore," said Mzimkulu.

According to emotional residents lining up outside the crèche, the kids have been asking if they will still be getting food and where they will have to play and learn.

Theodora Lutuli, a principal at a nearby school, said she and many other teachers went to the scene as a gesture of solidarity with Mzimkulu.

"What is happening at the crèche is unacceptable. This should not be happening in the week when the school year kicks off. Where are these kids supposed to go? Many of their parents are at work and have no idea what is happening right now. Those parents relied on this centre for the safekeeping of their kids. Now what must happen?" said Lutuli.

Mzimkulu said she had approached a nearby resident to accommodate the kids in the meantime.

She said:

We have notified the parents of what is currently happening at the premises. Some parents have fetched their kids. Unfortunately, some of the parents cannot leave their workplace right now so we will be looking after the kids until the situation calms down and parents are able to collect their kids.

According to Lutuli, some residents have decided to prepare food for the children and will take it to the temporary site so that they can have something to eat.

"It's not right that the kids should see what is happening to the building they know and love. To see the police surrounding the area and not letting anyone inside the premises is something children should not be witnessing," she added.

According to the school principal, huge tractors were parked outside, getting ready to demolish the building on Thursday but residents have prevented that from happening.

Gugulethu community leader Marc Mathebe told News24 the crèche's lawyers were currently in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town trying to stop the eviction.

"This eviction should not be happening today. The eviction was scheduled to take place in March. What is happening outside Uluntu is unacceptable. There are about 60 police officers on the scene," Mathebe said.

Residents said police fired warning shots when residents tried to gain access to the building on Thursday.

Mathebe said:

I am devastated. I cannot believe that the police are shooting off gunshots with little kids in the area. We have been running around trying to grab the children and seeking some sort of shelter to prevent anyone from getting hurt. It's crazy. We had absolutely no idea this is what we would be facing when we woke up this morning.

According to Mathebe, they were waiting on feedback from the lawyers before deciding the way forward.

"Right now, the kids have no place to go to. The parents are at work, we have no building to shelter us. Early this morning, the kids were sitting on the tables and chairs that were put outside by the police as nobody is allowed to go inside. We are asking everyone to remain calm until the lawyers arrive so that we know what steps to take next," Mathebe said.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said protesters had barricaded the road using burning tyres and rubble. "Public Order Police [members] used action to disperse the crowd. Our members will stay in the area to monitor the situation," added Swartbooi.

