13m ago

add bookmark

The law must take its course, says politician after son accused of rape

Jeanette Chabalala
Illustration. Photographer: David Prado
Illustration. Photographer: David Prado
David Prado
  • The son of an opposition party politician has been accused of raping several schoolgirls.
  • The politician issued a statement, saying he hopes the police will investigate the case thoroughly for justice to prevail. 
  • He said his son appeared in court earlier this year.

The son of an opposition party politician has been accused of raping several schoolgirls.

The Daily Voice reported one girl had shared a video on Instagram, claiming she was raped in a church and had proof. 

In a statement released on Monday, the politician said: "There was a flurry of social media posts relating to all sorts of comments against my son who is a minor."

He added as a parent and an anti-gender-based violence campaigner, he hoped the police would investigate the case thoroughly "for justice to prevail".

"My family and I [are] not above the law and as such, we will appreciate a swift investigation to get this matter to finalisation."

The man said he was informed a case was opened in November 2019, and it was still under investigation. 

"My son appeared in court early this year. As such, the law must take its course as it should do like with any other citizen of this country.

"Until such time as the investigation has been concluded, my family will be making no further statements or responding to any enquiries from the media. I trust that you will respect this position," he added. 

Related Links
Western Cape ANC says it will support girl who was allegedly raped by ex-MK commander
City official in dock for rape of girl, 13, in Cape Town
Police arrest alleged rapist who used Facebook to lure woman to face-to-face meeting
Read more on:
crimerape
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After two rounds of Super Rugby Aotearoa action, which team are you backing to lift the title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Crusaders
58% - 870 votes
Blues
28% - 421 votes
Highlanders
4% - 64 votes
Chiefs
5% - 77 votes
Hurricanes
5% - 75 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.32
(+0.27)
ZAR/GBP
21.61
(-0.63)
ZAR/EUR
19.52
(-0.42)
ZAR/AUD
11.97
(-0.91)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.39)
Gold
1754.00
(+0.42)
Silver
17.73
(+0.01)
Platinum
823.00
(+1.98)
Brent Crude
41.65
(0.00)
Palladium
1925.00
(+2.60)
All Share
54230.17
(+0.01)
Top 40
49877.86
(+0.13)
Financial 15
10268.04
(-2.70)
Industrial 25
75710.42
(+0.70)
Resource 10
49904.46
(+0.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo