1h ago

add bookmark

The level of devastation is unprecedented, says KZN premier as floods death toll rises to 341

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 12: Road Tanker washed up on a Durban beach amid floods and heavy rain on April 12, 2022 in Durban, South Africa. According to media reports, persistent heavy rain in parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in widespread flooding, collapsing roads and death. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 12: Road Tanker washed up on a Durban beach amid floods and heavy rain on April 12, 2022 in Durban, South Africa. According to media reports, persistent heavy rain in parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in widespread flooding, collapsing roads and death. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
  • At least 341 lives have been lost and 40 723 people affected as a result of the heavy downpours and floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says the magnitude of the damage, which is still being quantified, will definitely run into billions of rand. 
  • Zikalala adds the provincial executive council has announced a provincial day of prayer.

With more than 300 lives lost and 40 723 people affected as a result of the heavy downpours and floods in KwaZulu-Natal, the eThekweni Municipality says it is prepared as more rainfall is expected in the province at the weekend.

"In terms of the readiness for the weekend, we can perhaps say that we are ready, but it also depends on the magnitude of floods that come.

"We will say that we are ready, but equally, we will call on all people, especially those who are residing on the banks of rivers or in areas which are wetlands, to relocate, when the rains start, to upper areas where they will be safe.

"This is perhaps one of the biggest disasters in the living memory of our province. The level of devastation of human life, infrastructure, and service delivery networks in the province is unprecedented," KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said during a media briefing on Thursday night.

READ | Transnet expects to brave more rain as it works to restore access to Durban port

Zikalala announced 341 people had died, and 55 injuries had been recorded.

He said they were still tallying the number of missing people.

According to Zikalala, more than 248 schools have been damaged.

He said members of the provincial executive council had joined mayors and councillors in responding and leading interventions in affected districts on Thursday. 

We can confirm that the magnitude of the damage, which is still being quantified, will definitely run into billions of rand.

Zikalala added roads in the province have taken "a huge battering".

He said significant and strategic routes affected include Bay Head, the N2, and N3 to Durban.

"We have proceeded with emergency work to clear roads and return access to highways such as N2, N3, and other important networks. More and more areas are becoming accessible and enabling the speed of emergency relief supply.

"Priority is also being given to township roads where the entry and exit point have been cut off due to roads and bridges being severely damaged. The road has collapsed at the Umlazi split between [the] M1 Higginson highway and the Umlazi split."

READ | Devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods may have cost eThekwini R757 million

Zikalala added they needed more TLBs (tractor-loader-backhoes), excavators, and other equipment to assist in different areas. 

"The Department of Transport has committed to support with some of its heavy fleet to accelerate the process of clearing of roads and creating alternative routes to affected residents."

He said psycho-social support and social relief of distress, including food, vouchers, and blankets, were being offered through the Department of Social Development to bereaved and affected families. 

"Municipalities will announce on burial assistance to the bereaved families who need support. The provincial executive council has announced a provincial day of prayer.

"May God hear our prayers and comfort and heal our families in pain. This is a time for us to demonstrate to our citizens and the world that we are a great people who can overcome any adversity with courage and dignity."

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sihle zikalaladurbankwazulu-natalfloodsweather
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6745 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2879 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.67
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.18
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
15.89
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,972.37
-0.3%
Silver
25.60
-0.5%
Palladium
2,366.50
+2.0%
Platinum
994.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
108.78
+3.8%
Top 40
66,482
+0.4%
All Share
73,383
+0.4%
Resource 10
82,425
+0.5%
Industrial 25
78,661
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,444
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

16h ago

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

12 Apr

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo