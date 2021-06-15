The life and death of an immigrant dog whisperer

Forensic pathologists arrived to take down the body.

Barnard had never laid eyes on the man. He was a perfect stranger. His expression struck her as peaceful, but he was thin and poorly dressed for winter. He had no jacket. The previous night’s temperature had dropped below 13 degrees.

On the tarmac beside him lay a backpack containing his refugee permit, a notebook, a mobile phone, a CV and a bible. There was no food or money. "He looked completely alone," Barnard said.

Were it not for the documents, as well as the remarkable efforts of Barnard and a friend to investigate them, the man’s story might have ended there — one of South Africa’s many thousands of anonymous dead.

But Kevin had a name that would soon reach a massive audience, becoming something close to a parable: the dog whisperer who took his own life. His suicide became an indictment of the treatment of immigrants in a country that routinely shuns and exploits its African neighbours. And during the pandemic, which thrust to the surface so many broken aspects of South African society, Kevin’s story became emblematic of a widening and terrible inequality.

Barnard was long accustomed with the brutal realities of life on Cape Town’s margins. Her congregation is at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Green Point, surrounded by gleaming office blocks and hotels, yet caters mostly to African immigrants.

Within 24 hours of the first lockdown, about two-thirds of her congregation had lost their income, she said. Barnard also knew what it meant to encounter the dead, having been called on several times, in her 18 years as a minister, to help identify bodies. But something about the man outside her home affected her more deeply than she expected. She felt a responsibility, she said, to honour his life.



That evening, Barnard recounted what had happened to a South African friend living in England, Karen Louise Fletcher. (Fletcher, 58, had experienced suicide and estrangement within her own family, and the circumstances of Kevin’s death, she told me recently, felt "close to the bone".)

The following morning, Fletcher posted on Facebook about "a young foreign national" who had hanged himself with a dog leash in Sea Point. The post went viral and people began contacting Fletcher with information. She became obsessed with piecing together his story. Who was this man, and what had pushed him over the edge?

Kevin Ilunga was born in 1999 in Lubumbashi, a city of mineral riches and human poverty on the southernmost edge of the Democratic Republic of Congo, close to the border with Zambia.

Lubumbashi is the economic and administrative centre of the Katanga region, which produces around half the world’s cobalt — used for producing the rechargeable batteries in cellphones and laptops — and enormous quantities of copper. Many people living there are desperate. When Kevin was still an infant, his mother died, and he later went to live with two of her brothers. At about the age of 13, Kevin wound up at an orphanage in Benoni, speaking very little English; through a translator, he explained that his uncles had trafficked him to South Africa.



Fletcher traced Kevin back to the orphanage via his refugee permit, where it was listed as his residential address. His file, parts of which I have reviewed with permission, is one of a profoundly traumatised teenager.

He was brought to the orphanage a few days after jumping the Zimbabwean border. Men with guns had accosted them somewhere near Johannesburg; Kevin and the driver fled, and the driver was shot in the leg.

Kevin ran through a forest until reaching "a place with lights" and being taken to the police.

"Kevin is very upset, wants to sit alone," a social worker wrote on 4 June 2013 — seven years to the day before Kevin took his life in Sea Point. During that interview, Kevin said that he was "not like the other children" and that he had seen "too much" in his life. His uncles had introduced him to drugs at a young age and sent him to sell cocaine, he said.

The social worker added:

He wants to die.

In 2016, when he was about 16 years old, Kevin was twice hospitalised for drug use. He requested to leave the orphanage at around the same time. There is scant record of him until late 2019, when he left Johannesburg for Cape Town, moving into Joe Slovo, the informal settlement abutting Milnerton’s industrial area. He had relatives living in Cape Town but saw little of them. Short on money, he pawned his cellphone, and he began spending his days on Koeberg Road, handing out his CV at the traffic lights.



Then, in January 2020, a young man pulled up and offered Kevin a job. His name was Shaun Marx and he ran a daycare facility for dogs, Urban Canine, at a suburban house around the corner. Kevin "was not in a good place and needed help", Marx recalled later on Facebook.

It soon became evident that Kevin had an unusual affinity for dogs. He learned quickly and had an easy demeanour. He began leading packs of dogs around Milnerton, smiling at passersby. It appeared, outwardly, as if his life had turned around.

In his diary, writing in a wobbling, slanted script, he recorded his work duties — "wash out & refill all water bowls", "pick up poop in all 3 gardens" — and left more personal entries. A list of goals for 2020 included "passport", "saving money" and "stop smoking". Sometimes he switched to French, the language of his childhood, and wrote rambling, agonized passages: "Why do I smoke… Why am I suffering? For what?"

In March, during the first lockdown, Kevin moved in with Marx and his girlfriend. His living quarters were in the garage. He helped care for dogs stranded at Urban Canine during the pandemic. When South Africa moved to Level 3, at the start of June, the company resumed its regular dog-walking services, but within a few days Kevin was no longer working there. Marx wrote on Facebook that Kevin had decided to quit and that "his reasons were not clear as to why he was leaving".

"We found this to have been a hasty decision," Marx added.

Kevin went around Milnerton, ringing bells and looking for work. He was dead by the end of the week.

After Kevin died, Reverend Barnard and Fletcher made contact with one of his half-brothers living in Cape Town, a man by the name of Marcel. Marcel hadn’t been close to Kevin, who was much younger than him and grew up in a different household, but he considered it his duty to attend to Kevin’s death.

