The liquor store, the 'fake general', and the fighter jet... just another Wednesday in Parliament

During a virtual Parliament sitting, a DA MP was seen in what appeared to be a liquor store.

Police Minister Bheki Cele denied he is a fake general.

A DA MP had to remove his screen background of a fighter jet.

A DA MP was caught in what appeared to be a liquor store during a virtual sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

While ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe – an advocate of temperance – asked a question of teetotaller Police Minister Bheki Cele, the broadcast flashed to footage of a man in jeans walking in a shop past a stack of six packs. The identification at the bottom of the screen read: "Tsepo Mhlongo, Democratic Alliance."

This happened about 10 minutes into Wednesday's question session with the security ministers.

After Cele responded to Meshoe, EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini raised a point of order.

"Tsepo Mhlongo was busy within [liquor shop] Tops. Can we please ensure that this comrade gets out of the liquor [store] and comes to do the work of Parliament because the guy is in Tops as we speak," she said.

"It is ridiculous that some of us make time and others are just in Tops and drinking wine. It's improper. It's ridiculous."

ACDP's Steve Swart asked for action against Mhlongo, saying:

We object in the strongest terms, because not only did it interrupt our member, but obviously that member should be sitting at home, monitoring, as Parliament is sitting. This impacts on the decorum of the house, as well.

DA MP Cameron Mackenzie came to Mhlongo's defence, saying they are making unsubstantiated allegations against a member and they should bring a substantive motion.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, usually on the warpath with the EFF, agreed with Ntlangwini on this matter, and also raised a point of order.

"All of us saw that video!" Zulu said. "So there's no substantial motion that needs to be brought to the house when we all saw the video of that member walking at a liquor store. We all saw it."

MacKenzie said he didn't see the video.

Video

House chairperson Grace Boroto said they will go back to the video and will report it to the office of the speaker for processing.

Three weeks ago, Ntlangwini had spotted a FF Plus MP taking a sip of what appeared to be wine during a sitting of the National Assembly.

Earlier in the same session, DA MP Andrew Whitfield said a commission in 2012 recommended that Cele should be discharged.

"One might even say dishonourably discharged," Whitfield added.

Whitfield then asked Cele how he is qualified to be a general.

"And if he is not, would he then consider himself a fake general?"

Overturned

Cele said the commission's findings, including his discharge as national police commissioner, had been overturned in court.

"All generals, they don't lose their title of being generals," Cele said, adding that they have to say they are retired when this is the case.

"We can talk a bit to educate him [Whitfield] about these matters," Cele concluded.

Cele's identification on the virtual platform is: "Min. General Bheki Cele (ANC)."

Later, DA MP Kobus Marais asked a follow-up question of Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. His screen background was that of a fighter jet of the South African Air Force.

ANC MP Xola Nqola raised a point of order, complaining that the jet was "terrorising" him.

Boroto ordered Marais to change his background, which he did.

He then said it is a jet of the air force, and he is a proud member of the Portfolio Committee on Defence, asking questions of the defence minister.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said he shouldn't justify using the background.