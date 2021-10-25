The Mercedes ML that Malema is said to be buying for King Dalindyebo has been discontinued

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is expecting a Mercedez-Benz ML from EFF leader Julius Malema.

Mercedes-Benz has discontinued the ML for quite some time and replaced it with the GLE.



Wheels24 reporters came up with five cars Malema can buy the colourful king.

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo had thanked EFF leader Julius Malema for saying he would buy him a brand new car. This car is apparently a "brand-new" Mercedes ML.



However, Mercedes-Benz has discontinued the ML for quite some time and replaced it with the GLE, one of its SUVs, priced from R1 476 800.

News24 reported the King had addressed EFF supporters at a rally in Mandela Park, Mthatha, on Sunday, where he urged them to vote for the EFF and to let them in on a little "secret".

"Let me tell you a little secret about a beautiful gesture I will be getting from the CIC; the CIC will [buy] me a [Mercedes] ML – a brand new car," he told the crowd.

Dalindyebo said if the abaThembu people wanted the best living conditions, they should vote for the EFF in the upcoming municipal elections, adding kings did not usually vote in elections, but he would be voting this time.

READ | AbaThembu king thanks Malema for 'brand new car', throws weight behind EFF for upcoming elections

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is one of nine available SUV model ranges in the German automaker's line-up, with three new electric SUVs arriving in April 2022.

The GLE entry-level model is the 300d 4Matic diesel engine which is mated to a 9G-Tronic transmission, and it delivers 180kW.

It has 160-172g/km carbon emissions, so Malema will be paying an inclusive tax price on that too. The automaker claims it has a fuel consumption of 6.1 to 6.5-litres/100km.

Depending on how much Malema will splurge on the King's vehicle, he could also add some additional options and get the black Nappa leather for an extra R64 000, or add the AMG Line interior package for R26 000 to the base price. He could also go for an anthracite lime wood trim of only R4 900, or he could get fancy and go for the AMG carbon-fibre trim worth R31 000. Malema could save some money on the sun blinds for the rear doors at no extra cost, along with temperature-controlled cup holders.

Here are five other cars though that Malema could buy the king instead of the Mercedes-Benz GLE:

Jaguar F-Pace D300 AWD R-Dynamic HSE - R1 436 644

The F-Pace is Jaguar’s first attempt at an SUV, and it is a rousing success, having been on the market since 2016. The D300 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine that offers 221kW and 650Nm. An eight-speed automatic gearbox channels power to the four wheels. The F-Pace in question comes standard with a strong features list, including a sliding panoramic sunroof. The SUV has been facelifted recently and boasts a 230km/h top speed. 0-100km/h is cleared in 6.4 seconds.

Land Rover Defender 110 D300 X-Dynamic HSE - R1 501 632

The all-new Defender has been on an impressive run of form, impressing wherever it goes. Powered by the same engine and gearbox as its cousin, the F-Pace, the all-wheel drive Landy needs about 7.0 seconds to clear 0-100km/h from standstill, while top speed is 191km/h. The Defender is the most technologically advanced vehicle Land Rover has ever produced and is a capable off-roader.

Porsche Macan GTS - R1 551 000

The Macan is one of two SUVs in Porsche’s portfolio, with the GTS model headlining the range. A 2.9-litre turbocharged petrol engine churns out 324kW and 550Nm, with it sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Porsche claims a 272km/h top speed and a 0-100km/h time of 4.5 seconds. If the optional Sport Chrono Pack is selected, the sprint time is cut by a further 0.2 seconds.

BMW X5 xDrive 45e M Sport - R1 582 500

The X5 xDrive 45e M Sport is driven by BMW’s famed 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine. The turbocharged mill offers 290kW and 600Nm, propelling the Beemer from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds and onto a 235km/h top speed. This X5’s party trick is the electric motor it is connected to. According to BMW, the X5 45e has an all-electric driving range of 86 - 97km. Fuel consumption is rated as 2.5-litres/100km.

Audi Q8 55 TFSI Quattro - R1 598 500

The Q5 55 TFSI Quattro is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The V6 mill sends 250kW and 500Nm to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Audi claims that this Q8 will clear 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds and will top out at 250km/h. The Q8 range is comprehensively specified and comes with a host of features. The adaptive air suspension is an optional extra, however.