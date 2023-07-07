'The message is loud and clear': SANParks, Kruger Park welcome 22-year jail term for rhino poacher

SANParks and the Kruger National Park have welcomed the arrest and sentencing of a rhino poacher.

Enoch Ngobeni was arrested while his accomplice ran off.

NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Ngobeni pleaded guilty to poaching-related crimes. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

A rhino poacher who struck in the Kruger National Park has been sentenced to two decades behind bars.

SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said patrolling rangers had caught Enoch Ngobeni on 17 April while investigating gunshots they had heard in the Lower Sabie and Tshokwane sections of the Kruger National Park.

The rangers found two people - one with a gun and another with two fresh rhino horns.

Phaahla said Ngobeni's alleged accomplice, who was armed, was still on the run.

Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Ngobeni had pleaded guilty to his crimes.

The court convicted him of trespassing, two counts of killing rhinos, conspiracy to commit an offence, possessing a dangerous weapon, and the contravention of the Immigration Act, after it was found he was a Mozambican national in the country without the necessary documentation.

ALSO READ | Hawks make arrest after theft of 50 rhino horns from North West stockpile

Nyuswa said prosecutor Lot Mgiba had led DNA evidence of rhino horns found on Ngobeni. Nyuswa said the horns were matched with two carcasses found in Tshokwane.

Kruger National Park managing executive Oscar Mthimkhulu praised the cooperation between law enforcement and park rangers.

"The message is loud and clear: criminality does not pay, and the cooperation between different stakeholders and law enforcement agencies is biting hard to ensure the safety of our natural resources," he said.

"Our tight security systems are making it difficult for criminals to operate with impunity, and the courts are giving appropriate sentences. We are grateful to all who are with us in fighting this worthy cause."