Covid-19: Gauteng infections break through 200 000 mark, as national recovery rate stable at 80%

Ntwaagae Seleka
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
Phill Magakoe, Gallo Images
  • The number of Covid-19-related deaths has risen to 11 982.
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said by Monday a further 143 people had lost their lives.
  • Recoveries now number 477 671, which translates to a rate of 80%.

The number of confirmed Covid-19-related deaths has risen to 11 982, with 143 new deaths reported on Monday night.

More than half of the new deaths were registered in the Eastern Cape (50) and Western Cape (32), with Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal each registering 14 fatalities.

Mpumalanga recorded 25 deaths, while five were reported in the Free State and three in the Northern Cape.

Notably, Gauteng's total number of cases broke through the 200 000-mark barrier, with the province's 200 237 cases almost double those recorded in KZN and the Western Cape, respectively.

KZN has a total of 106 037 cases, while the Western Cape has confirmed 102 609 infections.

A total of 161 078 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Gauteng, while KZN has noted 79 955 recoveries and the Western Cape 91 041.

Gauteng's recovery rate mirrors the national recovery rate of 80%, while the province's death rate stands at 1.46%.

The recovery and death rates are the numbers of recoveries and deaths, respectively, expressed as a percentage of the total number of positive cases.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's Monday night statement confirmed a cumulative total of 589 886 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa, with 2 541 new infections identified.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

"The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 415 670, with 15 032 new tests conducted since the last report," Mkhize said.

"Regrettably, we report a further 143 Covid-19-related deaths – 50 from the Eastern Cape, 14 from Gauteng, 14 from KwaZulu-Natal, three from the Northern Cape, five from the Free State, 25 from Mpumalanga and 32 from the Western Cape. This brings the total Covid-19-related cumulative deaths to 11 982.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased. Recoveries now stand at 477 671, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%."

The Northern Cape has recorded the lowest number of cases at 8 021, with Limpopo's 11 757 infections reflecting 2% of South Africa's total number of cases.

