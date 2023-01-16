30m ago

'The pain piles up': Families angry after alleged Limpopo serial killer's case delayed

Russel Molefe
Themba Prince William Dube will face his trial in the Limpopo High Court.
PHOTO: Philip Maeta, Gallo Images
  • The trial of Themba Prince William Dube, who is charged with the murder of seven women in Limpopo, has been postponed.
  • The families of the victims are angry about the delay.
  • One said she had hoped to hear why the women were killed.

Families of the victims of an alleged Limpopo serial killer, who was supposed to go on trial on Monday, are disappointed after the case was postponed in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane.

It is believed that the case had to be postponed because plea bargain representations the defence made to the State will first be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday.

The accused, Themba Prince William Dube, admitted to the crimes when he appeared in the Seshego Magistrate's Court. At the time, he said he would tell the truth and not deny anything.

One of the victims' family members, Tshepo Ntini, was angry about the postponement.

"We need closure. He (the accused) is just sitting in jail while we are crying. He is being fed with our taxes and we don't even know when is this going to end. We want a solution," Ntini said.

Another family member, Anna Kgare, added:

This (the postponement) is very disappointing. We had hoped to hear why he did this to our loved one. The more we sit at home, not knowing why he did this, the more the pain piles up. I just hope there won't be any delays.

Dube, 36, is accused of killing seven women and dumping their bodies around Polokwane between August and October 2021. His modus operandi allegedly involved luring the women with the promise of employment before raping and killing them.

The State suspects he was involved in the trafficking of human body parts because the body parts of some of the victims were missing.

The case has been postponed to 23 January.


