43m ago

add bookmark

The people, companies who have made donations to SA's political parties

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Investment firms, security companies and the ultra-rich have all been pumping money into South Africa's biggest political parties. (Photo: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela)
Investment firms, security companies and the ultra-rich have all been pumping money into South Africa's biggest political parties. (Photo: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela)
  • South Africa's biggest political parties have received millions of rands in donations.
  • Various firms have donated large amounts of money to the DA and ANC.
  • The EFF failed to submit its financial disclosures to the IEC.

Investment firms, security companies and the ultra-rich have all been pumping money into South Africa's biggest political parties.

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) party funding disclosures report, some parties received up to R15 million from single donors.

READ | Party funding: EFF one of 502 parties who failed to declare funding sources to IEC

During this period, two foreign entities made direct donations to the DA. It was from the Friedrich Naumann Foundation and the Danish Liberal Democracy Programme.

Below is the full list:

ActionSA

  • Martin Moshal - R2.5 million
  • Style Eyes of California (Pty) Ltd - R333 600
  • Black Like Me (Pty) Ltd - R121 490.26
  • Brahman Hills Proprietary Limited - R350 000

ANC

  • Majestic Silver Trading 40 (Pty) Ltd - R2.5 million
  • United Manganese of Kalahari - R5 million
  • Mr L Sibiya - R620 000
  • Tyeks Security - R100 000
  • Mr Cedric M Ntombela - R500 000
  • Nonkwelo Investment Holdings - R2 million

DA

  • Friedrich Naumann Foundation – R499 595.15
  • Jacques Plaut - R100 000
  • Danish Liberal Democracy Programme - R184 156,33
  • Mary Slack - R15 million
  • Longlands Village (Pty) Ltd - R200 000

IEC vice-chairperson Janet Love said the international donations were compliant with requirements of the Act.

She also said Section 8 of the Act stipulates that donations must only be for the purposes of "training or skills development of a member of a political party, or policy development by a political party".

ALSO READ | Political parties miss deadline to disclose funds over R100k as IEC dithers to enforce Act

"There was no breach or contravention of the Act in this regard detected at this stage," Love said.

She, however, said two donors had failed to comply with the dual disclosure requirement.

"The donations affected are in relation to the ANC. Although the political party has made the declaration and therefore complied from its end, the donors had not complied with the requirement to separately declare the donation made.

"This means that the record includes what is referred to as single-legged donation reports. In this regard, the commission has issued a directive for the party to further pursue the donors for compliance," she said.

"Failure to comply may have led to investigations and possible actions being pursued for non-compliance in relation to the specific donors. Since the publication of the report, there has been the necessary compliance."

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daaction saanciecelections 2021politics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1221 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 4106 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1303 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 583 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.20
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.65
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.80
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.47
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,795.93
+0.4%
Silver
24.06
+0.5%
Palladium
2,185.50
-3.0%
Platinum
981.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
72.60
+1.3%
Top 40
58,021
-2.3%
All Share
64,177
-2.1%
Resource 10
60,321
-1.9%
Industrial 25
81,563
-2.8%
Financial 15
13,952
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo