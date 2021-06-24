The police can do better - Minister Bheki Cele after Gugulethu shooting

The police can do better, Police Minister Bheki Cele has admitted.

He made the comment when he visited Gugulethu where eight people were killed.

They were shot at a traditional ceremony.

Police can do better when reacting to and preventing mass shootings on the Cape Flats, Police Minister Bheki Cele admitted on Thursday.

He was visiting Gugulethu where eight were people were killed during a shooting at a family gathering on Wednesday.

The shooting took place at a traditional ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Five people died on the scene and three died in hospital.

The minister said:

They were sitting as a family, drinking umqombothi. People came up in two vehicles and opened fire.

The gunmen fled in a vehicle.



Western Cape police instituted a 72-hour activation plan that mobilises officers and various policing divisions to track perpetrators.

No arrests have been made.

READ | Eighth person dies after shooting spree at traditional ceremony in Gugulethu

While police have some leads, according to Cele, the motive is unknown.

"We will leave the issue of what happened to the investigators," he said.

Cele added that there had been several mass shootings on the Cape Flats. Seven people were killed in Philippi and 11 people were killed in Khayelitsha over the last two months.

He said the shootings resulted from a combination of a lack of intelligence, police reaction and environmental factors. He gave security cameras as an example of an environmental factor.

While there have been some arrests in recent cases, police management is "not very happy" with the rate of arrests, according to the minister.

"We could still do better."

However, he said police management was working on the allocation of more resources to the community.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

