The policing debate: Western Cape wants it devolved to provinces, ANC insists on central control

The Western Cape government is exploring provinces' powers regarding policing.

It is advocating for the devolution of the police.

The ANC is opposed to devolving the police, accusing the DA of wanting to protect a minority.

The Western Cape government is engaging senior counsel, academics and other stakeholders about exploring the powers of provinces regarding policing in the country, according to Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

The Western Cape and the DA on the one side, and the national government and the ANC, faced off on Thursday in an ideological battle in the National Council of Provinces over the devolution of policing powers to provinces.

The DA wants policing to be devolved to provinces capable of handling it, while the ANC wants the police under "central control and command".



The DA argued that the police were failing under the central control of an ANC government, while the ANC accused the DA of wanting to create parallel structures for the protection of a minority.

Also central to the debate is the DA's adherence to federalism and the ANC's adherence to democratic centralism.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde opened Thursday's debate.

He said the DA and the Western Cape government consistently espoused federalism because it would bring government closer to the people and ensure better accountability.

While not a failed state, he said South Africa was failing, and it needed to be stopped.

According to Winde, the national police commissioner, Khehla Sitole, admitted the police could not keep citizens safe.

"I'm coming to this house to say I believe there is a solution," he said. "Policing is not working with central control. We need to change.

"If our citizens are not getting safer, we can't do the same thing; we need to make a change."

He said he knows he is asking for a constitutional amendment, which is a long process.

He challenged Police Minister Bheki Cele to allow the provincial government to run the provincial joint operations committee to decide who the provinces' policing budget is spent on and where police officers are deployed.

Cele said the debate is about "politics of power" to "undermine the progressive gains of our glorious movement".

"As a matter of fact, this government is forging ahead in fully implementing the ideals of a single policing service as directed by the Constitution," Cele said.

He accused "certain metros" – presumably Cape Town – of running a rogue law enforcement agency and the Western Cape provincial government of "sabotaging" efforts to adequately resource legitimate structures.

He said these "parallel structures" are employed in a skewed way.

"It is not informed and directed by crime trends. Instead, the law enforcement is deployed to affluent areas, with less crime, to the detriment of the townships, who are known to be the biggest contributors of crime in the Western Cape," Cele said.

"This is not about centralising policing. It is about central command and control, working with all government structures. Central command is about combining resources across government and working in tandem to enable police to chase crime in all corners of the country. Working in silos is simply not an option."

ANC MP and chairperson of the Standing Committee on Safety and Security, Shahidabibi Shaikh, said South African law is clear that the police is a national competency.

"The African National Congress has resolved that there should be a single South African Police Service, with a centralised command, where standards will be the same right across the country and to avoid wasteful duplication and jurisdictional conflict.

This is in line with both Section 199 and 205 of the Constitution," she said.

According to Shaikh, there is a worldwide inclination towards greater centralisation of policing, and democratic policing doesn't require a decentralised system.

"Clearly, the DA is a party influenced by liberal and federal ideas, that seeks to protect the rights of the minority and disregards the effects of the colonial and apartheid legacy on our society. It has a purposeful intention of disregarding the root causes of high-risk areas," Shaikh said.

"If we fail to address the root causes, we'll fail to address crime, and even if we devolve powers tomorrow, it will not yield any positive outcomes if such structural challenges are not resolved.

"We remain one sovereign democratic state," Shaikh concluded.

Fritz said a state's fundamental duty is protecting its citizens from all kinds of harm.

"As the recent spate of looting and criminality has so vividly shown, we have reason to feel extremely concerned about the ability of the SAPS to fulfil its duties in terms of the social contract," he said.

"The truth is that when SAPS needed to show their mettle and ability to protect lives and property, they were nowhere to be found."

He said the first thing that needs to happen is acknowledging a need to rethink the nature of policing.

The bottom line is, Minister Cele, policing has failed in this country, under your watch. The bottom line is, Minister Cele, every day, the confidence of our citizens, in a centrally-controlled, centrally-commanded SAPS, grows less and less. The bottom line is, Minister Cele, under your political watch, SAPS has deteriorated into a dysfunctional, unaccountable organisation.





He said the ANC tends to think the only correct policy response to challenges is the concentration of power in the ministers' hands.

"We see this most vividly in the support the ANC is giving to proposals for the greater centralisation of policing powers in the SAPS and, by extension, the minister."

He said this shouldn't be a surprise because of the ANC's ideological adherence to the Stalinist notion of democratic centralism.

"And we know what democratic centralism boils down to: it's where the ruling party collapses into the state, where it becomes impossible to separate the state and party, where the state and party believes that they have the answer to everything."

He believes the DA has an answer to the dysfunctional police: "We demand greater provincial policing powers and responsibilities, as set out in the Constitution."

He said while Section 199 (1) of the Constitution calls for the establishment of a single police service, and Section 206 (1) places the responsibility for a national policing policy with a member of the National Cabinet, Section 206 (2) makes provision for different policies in respect of different provinces after taking into account the provincial needs and priorities of the provinces.

Additionally, in Section 206 (4), the Constitution allows national legislation to authorise provinces to develop their own policy.

"Chairperson, we are currently engaging senior counsel, academics and various other stakeholders to explore the powers of provinces in regard to policing in our country," Fritz said.

The debate can be seen as a precursor for what will happen when the Police Service Amendment Bill serves before Parliament.

In its current form, the bill contains several measures that will strengthen the national police and national government's grip on municipal police agencies.

Provinces' relationship with the police has been a longstanding ideological bone of contention between the ANC and the DA.

The devolution of policing functions was one of the key points in the DA's 2019 election manifesto, particularly in the Western Cape, where it governs.

Since 2009, when the DA started governing the Western Cape, there has been tension between the provincial and national spheres on policing.

In 2019, Winde declared a dispute with the national police over policing resources in the province.

The Cape Town Metro Police Department and law enforcement have long been in Cele's crosshairs.

In the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address in 2020, Cele said the City's policing structure is "outside legislative structures", and that metro police officers were "just a group of thugs who are unaccountable" and should be "put in prison with their leaders".