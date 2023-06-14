13m ago

The 'polony' Diepkloof protesters looted was actually dangerous explosives

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu and Tiro Selepe
Police recovered groceries stolen during a service delivery protest in Diepskloof, Soweto.
Supplied/ Colonel Mavela Masondo
  • Diepkloof residents looted a truck and made off with explosives during a service delivery protest.
  • Community leader Sbongiseni Khoza and police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the protesters had assumed it was polony.
  • Masondo urged the residents to surrender the dangerous explosives to the authorities.

Diepkloof Hostel residents thought they were stealing polony during violent service delivery protests on Wednesday, but they were actually stealing dangerous explosives. 

Community leader Sbongiseni Khoza told News24 that "opportunists" stole a white, gel-like substance with a foul smell from a truck they assumed transported food.

He said they thought it was polony.

"They didn't read. They realised [when they were back] in their homes that it was labelled 'explosive'. They started to panic and surrendered it to the authorities, who raided the hostel to recover them. They could have died," he said. 

Khoza said police kicked down doors during the raids.

"We asked them to stop and let us talk to our people so they could bring the explosives," he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo told News24 the police retrieved most of the stolen items and opened a case of public violence. 

Masondo said protesters looted two trucks that travelled through the N1 highway. 

One truck transported groceries and the other, explosives.

He said the police's explosives unit confirmed that the explosives were dangerous and needed to be removed from the community. 

"The information we have for now is that these are commercial explosives used in the mines. We suspect that the community was not aware because from a distance they look like polony. They thought it was polony, only to find out they were dangerous explosives," he said.

Masondo said not all residents might have surrendered the explosives.

"Although I can't confirm the number at this stage, the truck driver said the items we got here were not all that were taken. These are dangerous. It is dangerous to keep these explosives in the hostel. The driver said they could explode. We appeal to the community to bring them to us," he said.

Masondo said in a statement that Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended law enforcement's swift response in recovering the looted goods and the joint efforts between community leaders and the police.

