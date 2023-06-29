The Porsches and Lamborghini PPE tenderpreneur Hamilton Ndlovu bragged about are going on auction

Hamilton Ndlovu's luxury vehicles will go on auction next week.

It includes a Porsche Panamera GTS Sport, a Porsche Cayenne S Coupe and a Grand Cherokee SRT.

The SIU found that Ndlovu pocketed almost 90% of PPE tenders worth R172 million.

The luxury vehicles of flamboyant businessperson Hamilton Ndlovu will go on auction next week.

Ndlovu scored close to R172 million in personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts from the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) via entities directly and indirectly linked to him.

Park Village Auctions, instructed by the appointed curator bonis, Hamilton Projects CC, will make available several supercar and luxury sport SUVs, along with approximately 150 passenger and commercial vehicles, which stem from bank repossession and asset forfeiture matters.

The cars include a Porsche Panamera GTS Sport, a Porsche Cayenne S Coupe, a Grand Cherokee SRT and a Lamborghini Urus.

The auction is expected to take place on 5 July.

Ndlovu made headlines in 2020 when he posted a video on social media, which featured a fleet of luxury vehicles, including a Jeep Grand Cherokee, three Porsches and a Lamborghini Urus.

A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe found that Ndlovu pocketed almost 90% of PPE tenders worth R172 million, which were awarded by the NHLS in 2020.

The SIU found the money had been used for his personal benefit.

In just a few months, he spent millions on cars, houses, furniture, investments and fittings for his houses, while some R16 million was withdrawn in cash, the SIU said.

The investigation established that the 19 contracts were obtained by abusing the emergency procurement procedures to respond to the Covid-19 disaster.

In September 2021, the SIU and the NHLS obtained a Special Tribunal order to prohibit Ndlovu from disposing of his assets, valued at R42 million.

The tribunal, which has a statutory mandate to recover public funds syphoned from the fiscus via corruption, fraud and illicit money flows, ruled that Ndlovu had to repay more than R158 million, including interest.

Judge Lebogang Modiba ruled on 7 June 2022 that all assets owned by Ndlovu and his companies should be auctioned off or sold to recoup the money owed to the NHLS.

The tribunal further ordered that the preserved properties and funds held by Ndlovu, Zaisan Kaihatsu and Bugatti Security Services and Projects, to the value of R42 million, be forfeited to the state.





