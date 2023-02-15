The price of murder: Why SA's 'cheap and easy' hitmen-for-hire industry is flourishing

Research has shown that a contract killing can cost as little as R2 600.

South Africans have had their sense of public safety rocked in recent years, with several high-profile public executions indicating the growing scourge of hired hits. The public killing of hip hop star Kiernan "AKA" Forbes in one of Durban's most popular entertainment strips on Friday night has once again raised concerns about how well organised and deadly the underworld system of hitmen-for-hire is.

Author and former journalist Nathi Olifant delved into the criminal underworld and the life of a hitman when conducting research for his book, Blood blades and bullets: Anatomy of a Glebelands hitman.

Olifant found that the ready availability of guns, the lack of successful prosecutions, rivalry in the taxi industry and the scramble for political positions are behind the spike in targeted murders in recent years.

“It's an easy way of getting rich. If you have money and know where to go, it's easy... You might have to pass some layers because they are very cautious.

“Usually, you meet with a stranger, exchange cash, or you deposit the money either in a trash can or they send a runner that you won't even see inside a vehicle,” he told News24 on Tuesday.

Olifant said many hitmen were recruited from Nongoma, Msinga, Bergville, Weenen, Harding or Bizana in the Eastern Cape.

“The players are usually from these areas. It's a fascinating trend,” he said.

The recent murders of Forbes and his long-time friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane caused widespread outrage.

Forbes and Motsoane were shot and killed on Florida Road in Morningside, Durban, on Friday night.

CCTV footage released after the incident showed how two shooters moved quickly and precisely to target AKA. Police believe Motsoane was not a target.

In a September 2021 report, the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC) noted that KwaZulu-Natal had "consistently seen the most cases of assassinations" from 2000 to 2020. In 2018, though, more targeted killings were recorded in Gauteng than in KZN.

Forbes' murder comes months after another entertainer, DJ Sumbody, was shot and killed in Woodmead, Johannesburg. His car was peppered with bullet holes clustered together on the window of the driver's door.

AKA will be remembered in a public memorial on Friday. He will then be laid to rest in a private provincial funeral on Saturday.

Motsoane will be remembered during a memorial service at his alma mater, Sacred Heart College, on Thursday.

On Sunday, just two days after the murders of AKA and Motsoane, prominent Eldorado Park anti-gang activist Ayob Mungalee was gunned down in what police called a hit.

The 60-year-old Mungalee was the former Gauteng head of the outlawed People Against Gangsterism and Drugs and had recently mobilised residents to perform raids on the B Section flats in Eldorado Park.

The price of death

According to GI-TOC statistics, a total of 1971 hits have been reported between 2000 and 2021.

In a September 2021 report entitled "Murder by contract: Targeted killings in eastern and southern Africa", the GI-TOC noted that there was a sharp rise in recorded targeted killings from 2015 to 2018, before a decline from 2019.

Hit-style assassinations have become all too common in society.

The GI-TOC report noted that the price of contract killings ranged between "$145 and $8 690" (roughly R2 600 to R156 000).

Olifant said the price differences often came down to who the target was and how skilled the hitmen were.

It depends on the target. To kill a councillor or a politician, a hitman may be paid between R20 000 and R40 000. To kill a taxi boss or a high-ranking businessman, a person issuing a bounty may have to cough up R100 000 and more.





“With the latter, you need a skilled, professional and experienced hitman. These are usually independent hitmen, who work via a third party and are able to pay everyone in the hierarchy, including cops because they have to solidly cover their tracks, and you need cops sometimes,” Olifant said.

“A housewife, for example, who wants to kill a husband will often cough up between R5 000 and R15 000, and these usually get caught easily because the cheap hitmen are not resourceful.”

Bizz Tracers' forensic investigator and criminal expert Calvin Rafadi said most hitmen were found in hostels in KwaZulu-Natal and in the Eastern Cape.

“Some are from abroad, like Mozambique, but you must know how to communicate with these people. It is mainly driven through the prisons.

“You send a picture to these guys that are in prison and they hire a hitman for you. They trust the guys in prison more than an ordinary person. That’s why we have urged that most prisons need to be constantly raided for cellphones because they commit serious crimes,” Rafadi said.

Rafadi said the spread of illegal firearms played a massive role in targeted murders.

“There are certain rituals they perform when committing murders, especially mass murders.”

Rafadi said a lack of police resources and corruption contributed to the low rate of successful prosecutions.

“Most of our detectives don’t know how to gather evidence for court purposes or they lack resources. Look at the DNA backlog."

Rafadi said a major problem was "brown envelopes" - where officials were bribed to lose court dockets - and cases were thrown out on a technicality.

"The brown envelopes also come at a fixed price," he said.

When Israeli fugitive Yaniv Yossi Ben Simon was arrested in Bryanston, Johannesburg, in November last year police found a van kitted out with a fixed table and chair, and sporting special vents for the barrel of a firearm. Police believed the van was used in targeted murder operations. Investigators believed the Israeli was running a hitman-for-hire service while allegedly facilitating an international drug-running operation.

News24 analyses some of the most high-profile targeted murders which have made headlines in South Africa over recent years.

Babita Deokaran:

In the weeks before her assassination in 2021, the Gauteng health official and whistleblower, Babita Deokaran, stumbled across a surge in spending out of the Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand and called for a stop to payments and an urgent investigation.

Her pleas were ignored. The Gauteng health department audit of Tembisa Hospital launched after Deokaran red-flagged R850 million in dodgy payments was buried for more than a year - and recommendations for an urgent investigation were abandoned.

Six people will stand trial for the murder.





Igo Mpambani:

One of the main players in the controversial and unlawful R255 million 2014 asbestos audit contract, Igo Mpambani, was gunned down in Sandton in 2017.

Businessman Edwin Sodi, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former human settlements department officials Thabane Zulu and Tim Mokhesi are all currently on trial on charges linked to the Free State's unlawful R255 million asbestos audit contract.

DJ Sumbody:

The amapiano pioneer, musician and businessman Oupa "DJ Sumbody" Sefoka was shot and killed alongside his bodyguard and driver, known as Wolter Sbusiso, in a drive-by shooting in November 2022.

Dr Abdulhay Munshi:

Anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi was gunned down in 2022. Munshi and Professor Peter Beale were accused of being responsible for the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed.

Zayyaan died in October 2019 at Netcare's Park Lane Clinic shortly after Beale performed what was meant to be a routine laparoscopic operation to stop reflux.

Zayyaan's father, Mohammadh Sayed, has denied "any involvement in Munshi's killing". The trial against Beale is expected to start on 22 January 2024.

Marc Batchelor:

The former PSL striker Marc Batchelor was gunned down in Olivedale, Johannesburg, in July 2019.

Two men on a motorbike were waiting to ambush him and several bullets were pumped through the driver’s window in what appeared to be a gangland-style assassination.

Batchelor’s gardener and his "wolf dog" were also in the BMW at the time – the gardener was unharmed.

Pete Mihalik:

The Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik was assassinated as he was about to drop off his children at school in Green Point on 30 October 2018.

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti are on trial for the murder of Mihalik and the attempted murder of his children on 30 October 2018 in Green Point. They have all pleaded not guilty.





Charl Kinnear:

Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear was gunned down outside his Bishop Lavis home in Cape Town on 18 September 2020.

In January, News24 reported that a highly "classified" police report into the murder of Kinnear would only be released once those implicated are charged.



