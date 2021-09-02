56m ago

'The protection of whistleblowers is non-negotiable' - Mondli Gungubele on Babita Deokaran murder

Jan Gerber
  • Mondli Gungubele views whistleblowers' protection as non-negotiable.
  • He says whistleblowers are "always on the radar screen of government".
  • Cabinet welcomed the arrest of individuals in connection with the murder of Babita Deokaran.

Whistleblowers' protection is "non-negotiable", said Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele after being questioned about slain Babita Deokaran.

Deokaran was gunned down outside her home last Monday after dropping her daughter off at school.

After her murder, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) confirmed she was one of its witnesses in the R300 million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender fraud investigation at the Gauteng health department.

Last Thursday, seven people were arrested in connection with Deokaran's murder.

On Monday, six men - Nhlangano Ndlovu, Siphakanyiswa Dladla, Zitha Radebe, Simphiwe Mazibuko, Sanele Mbele and Phakamani Radebe - appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. The seventh wasn't charged due to a lack of evidence.

"Cabinet welcomed the arrest of seven suspects in connection with the recent murder of Ms Babita Deokaran, the acting chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng health department," the Cabinet said in a statement, which added:

Ms Deokaran was a dedicated public servant who stood firmly against corruption and was a key witness in a Special Investigating Unit investigation into the fraudulent procurement of personal protective equipment and other illegal activities in the department.

"Cabinet reiterated that whistleblowers are important guardians of our democracy and clean governance, and urged people to continue exposing and reporting corruption and malfeasance without fear or favour."

After being asked about the protection for whistleblowers, Gungubele said whistleblowers were "always on the radar screen of government".

"The value attached to whistleblowing, especially when it comes to issues of good governance, clean governance anti-corruption programmes is very high, so the protection of whistleblowers is non-negotiable," he said.

Died

"Again, we want to repeat that it is quite hurting that the lady, Deokaran, died in the manner that she died.

"But we also want to advise society, or the public, that when incidents of this nature occur, let's allow the law enforcement agencies to complete their investigations, so that we have a full sense of the motive and everything.

"But there's no doubt that this lady died whilst she was giving evidence, something the SIU says she's been doing for years, assisting the government. We are very much hurting as far as that is concerned."

He said that, if there are gaps in protection for whistleblowers, it will be closed.

Gungubele was also asked about the SIU investigation into Covid-19 related corruption, which implicated former health minister Zweli Mkhize. The report has been on President Cyril Ramaphosa's desk for the past two months. He said there was "not much to discuss" for Cabinet, as the investigation is in the "purview" of the SIU.

This week, it was revealed that Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, was reinstated with a warning after she was found guilty in a disciplinary process for failure to disclose her interests.

Diko's late husband was involved in a dodgy PPE tender with the Gauteng health department. She is currently on maternity leave, but will not return as Ramaphosa's spokesperson. She will take up another position in the public service.

Gungubele did not shed more light on this matter, apart from confirming that Tyrone Seale is still Ramaphosa's acting spokesperson.

mondli gungubelebabita deokarancorruption
