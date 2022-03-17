'The royal family must unite': King Misuzulu receives warm reception

The political and government sectors have welcomed King Misuzulu with open arms.

Many called for the royal family to unite following a succession battle.

The process for the coronation of the king has begun, Prince Buthelezi said.

The acknowledgement of Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini as King of the AmaZulu nation has been welcomed by the political sector, with some calling for the royal family to unite after the succession battle went to court.



"Now that the thorny issue that had created tensions and divisions within the royal family has been finalised and concluded, we urge all members of the family to unite behind the king," said National Freedom Party secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe.

A flurry of well wishes emerged on Thursday after President Cyril Ramaphosa officially acknowledged Prince Misuzulu as king on Wednesday evening.

Ramaphosa conveyed his warmest wishes to Prince Misuzulu on his legal recognition as king.

He said his "assumption to the throne" was a moment of great significance in the "proud and distinguished history of AmaZulu".

"His majesty is the successor to a long line of revered monarchs, who fought with great courage and determination for the welfare and security of their people," added Ramaphosa.

After the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini, there was a fracture in the royal household with factions emerging. While most acknowledged that King Misuzulu would succeed Zwelithini, others punted Prince Simakade Zulu, to be appointed as the new Zulu monarch.



Mdletshe said that princes and princesses "should now sit under one roof as family and put aside any differences for the sake of the sacred throne".

"This is an opportunity for peace and unity. It's an opportunity for togetherness and to build a strong Zulu nation. We urge the royal family to not let all the outside forces to divide them. But we also warn against some within the royal family itself who are hell-bent at sowing divisions."

Coronation of the king

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who had always supported King Misuzulu's ascent to the throne, welcomed Ramaphosa's announcement.

"A great burden has been lifted from the Zulu nation and we are able now to move forward."

He added that King Misuzulu was fulfilling his role with the full support of his subjects.

"It is necessary, however, that the de facto recognition of the king be formalised through the de jure process so that His Majesty may formally begin his reign.



"The royal family and the office of His Majesty have therefore availed ourselves to the president, as preparations begin for [the] coronation. As appropriate and traditionally done, a committee will be convened to attend to the necessary arrangements."

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers also welcomed the announcement, saying the party supported the monarch.



"The DA reaffirms its full support to the monarch and hope that the coronation of the king is held without any further delays by the provincial government."

Curtain

Premier Sihle Zikalala said the announcement by Ramaphosa "brings down the curtain to months of uncertainty over the issue of kingship".

"We have no doubt that King Misuzulu as he has already started doing, will walk in the footsteps of his forefathers by being a champion and torchbearer of unity, peace and development and ensuring that the kingdom becomes a positive force to work with government to fight the social challenges facing our nation."

He added: "We call on everyone to accept the decision of the president and that we all unite behind the King and the entire royal family."

eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said the City was ready to support King Misuzulu's initiatives.

"We would also like to assure the entire royal house, that eThekwini is their home, and we are looking forward to work with all of them in our efforts to put our city on the world map."



The EFF said the royal house was correct in nominating King Misuzulu for the throne.

"He is the correct heir by tradition and by law."