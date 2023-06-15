8h ago

The Soweto tavern massacre accused will face justice yet, Gauteng's top cop vows

Ntwaagae Seleka
Sixteen people were shot and killed after gunmen stormed Mdlalose Tavern, a popular gathering spot in Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East.
PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka/News24
  • Sixteen patrons were cornered and gunned down at the Mdlalose Tavern in Soweto in July last year.
  • The matter was being heard in the Orlando Magistrate's Court, but the State withdrew charges against six men, including an ex-senior officer in the Hawks.
  • However, the Gauteng police boss is adamant they had arrested the correct suspects despite the NPA refusing to prosecute them.

Gauteng police head, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, promised that he would continue fighting for justice for the people who perished in a Soweto tavern massacre.

Between 9 and 10 July 2022, armed suspects with AK-47 rifles and pistols stormed the Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park, where they killed 16 people and wounded several.

Some victims died at the scene, others on their way to the hospital and some at the hospital.

On Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew all charges against six suspects because of insufficient evidence.

Addressing the media at the Gauteng legislature on Wednesday, Mawela promised that the matter would be reinstated in the Orlando Magistrate's Court.

Mawela said the police had noted all the recommendations made by the NPA before it withdrew the case against the six men, including an ex-Hawks branch commander.

"We are still confident that we have arrested the right people. We are confident that we have arrested the right suspects. All we have to do is close the gaps the NPA had identified. We will bring back the matter into the court's roll.

"We have noted what the NPA said about the case. We will close all deficiencies that the NPA has identified. We will close all the gaps. We will bring back the matter before the court,” said Mawela.

Deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime detection, Major General Mbuso Khumalo, agreed that they had arrested the correct suspects.

Khumalo said they were working hard to ensure the matter is brought back.

“We have a solid case against the accused. That's why the matter was enrolled in court by the NPA. We sat with the NPA officials and were satisfied with the case before enrolling the matter. The six men were in custody for nearly eight months.

"During that time, we were liaising with the NPA. On Monday, we received a letter that there was insufficient evidence [against the men], but we will prosecute two of the accused on other matters.

"The accused can still be brought back to court once other issues are rectified. Our investigating team was tasked to engage with the survivors and families of the bereaved who are in Gauteng. Next week we are meeting with the prosecutor and Senior Public Prosecutor. We are also arranging to meet with the DPP to finalise this matter," Khumalo said.

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the authority decided to withdraw criminal charges against all accused following a thorough analysis of the contents of the dockets related to tavern shooting incidents around Kliptown and Orlando.

"The NPA concluded that there are no prospects of a successful prosecution, as requests for further investigation were not complied with due to witnesses fearing for their lives or witnesses subsequently losing their lives,” she said at the time.

Mjonondwane added that the State would prosecute two of the six men for attempted murder charges opened in September 2021 and a murder charge registered with the Orlando police station in April 2022.



