'The struggle must continue': Detained Diepsloot leaders encourage citizens to 'protest' further

Diepsloot residents say their protests for change in the area are far from over.

Two community leaders who appeared in court on Friday told fellow residents to continue with the protests.

The two are awaiting their court appearance following their arrest on Thursday for public violence.

"God is good and is on our side. The struggle will continue."

Reverend and Diepsloot community leader Thokwane Dithuge uttered these words after visiting the arrested people behind the protests in the Gauteng township.

During his visit, Dithuge said the end of the protests, which began last week in Diepsloot, was far from over.

Three people, including two community leaders, will spend the weekend in the Johannesburg Central police station, awaiting their first court appearance on Monday.

They were transferred from the Diepsloot police station.

The men, who can't be identified because they haven't appeared in court, were arrested on Thursday afternoon in connection with public violence.

The protests escalated on Thursday after the memorial service of slain community police forum chairperson John Makola on Tuesday.

READ | Don't march on Ramaphosa, stop renting to undocumented foreigners, Gauteng's top cop tells Diepsloot

Residents, who barricaded roads with burning objects, complained about the lack of police visibility and the high murder rate in the area.

Last week, they destroyed and torched stalls owned by hawkers in Diepsloot.

After visiting the trio at the Johannesburg Central police station on Friday, Dithuge told reporters outside the station, that the men were defiant and in good spirits.

Dithuge said:

They are looking to continue the struggle. We are thrilled. We want to thank their lawyers for offering legal services to help our people. I am happy and smiling that our brothers are well inside the cells.

“God is good and is on our side. The struggle will continue. We are not afraid. We don't fear. We are looking forward to seeing a black man being liberated from poverty. That's what we are fighting for."

He denied that their protests were politically driven.

“They are not political. There is nothing else. This is a social thing. We are addressing the social ills of the community. The three guys have sent their love to the entire community of Diepsloot. They said they are well, and the struggle must continue,” Dithuge said.



