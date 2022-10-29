26m ago

add bookmark

'The sun again shines upon the Zulu nation' - King Misuzulu gets recognition from the state

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Yeshiel Panchia)
(Yeshiel Panchia)
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday officially handed over the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.
  • The ceremony officially marked his recognition by the state as the only legitimate King of the contested Zulu nation.
  • KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube described the auspicious event as the sun again rising upon the Zulu nation following a sad period.

"King Misuzulu is the rightful and only King of the Zulu nation."

These were the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa as he officially handed over the certificate of recognition to King MisuZulu ka Zwelithini acknowledging him as the legitimate Zulu King on Saturday.

The words were met by a resounding round of applause from the packed 48 000 seater Moses Mabhida stadium.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube described the auspicious occasion as a "new season for the Zulu Nation."

IN PICS | King MisuZulu ka Zwelithini receives recognition from Presidency

"There was a sorrowful time after the passing of the former king but the tears have turned into joy. Today we turn a new page, the sun again shines on the Zulu nation as it again finally has a King," said Dube-Ncube.

King MisuZulu ka Zwelithini
(Yeshiel Panchia)

Ramaphosa cautioned that the king was the latest in a long line of kings and as such the Zulu nation and the rest of South Africa was looking up to him for counsel and guidance.

"Your people look to you to lead them to a bright, glorious new future. It is a heavy responsibility, but also an illustrious one.

"Your Majesty, you are the bond that binds the AmaZulu nation together," said Ramaphosa.

The president said among the immediate challenges that the king had to deal with was the high unemployment and gender-based violence, among many challenges.

"Millions of our people are unemployed and live in poverty. Substance abuse, crime and the abuse of women, children and the elderly are devastating our communities.


"Many of our rural areas suffer from poor services and lack of jobs. Land reform remains a huge problem," said Ramaphosa.

He vowed that government at local, provincial and national level would continue to make several interventions to address all these challenges but would also "want to rely on you, Your Majesty, to work with us to address the problems that our people are facing on a daily basis."


The throne had been vacant since the passing of King Misuzulu’s father King Goodwill Zwelithini in March last year.

After Zwelithini’s passing, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu took over the reigns as the nation’s regent but also died suddenly in April 2021.

This led to contestation for the throne that has played itself out for over a year.

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion included Deputy President David Mabuza, former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbheki, as well as former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
king misuzulu kazwelithinicyril rama­phosakwazulu-nataldurbanpoliticszulu royal family
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think it's fair to ban pit bulls as domestic animals in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
100%, I think a ban is long overdue
58% - 6369 votes
Nope, the problem isn’t the dog breed, it's the pet owners
31% - 3408 votes
A blanket ban won’t work, but cops need to go after breeders as something needs to change
11% - 1231 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.06
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.07
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,644.51
0.0%
Silver
19.26
0.0%
Palladium
1,904.50
0.0%
Platinum
947.50
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
95.77
-1.2%
Top 40
59,687
-1.3%
All Share
66,386
-1.1%
Resource 10
62,567
-1.2%
Industrial 25
77,460
-1.9%
Financial 15
15,689
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams

28 Oct

WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams
Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal...

28 Oct

Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal business
'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion...

28 Oct

'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion projects into paydays
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo