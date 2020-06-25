1h ago

The surge was expected - Gauteng health MEC as positive cases rise to 26 156

Canny Maphanga
A man is swabbed during the Covid-19 scanning and testing process that took place in Diepsloot. (Tebogo Letsie/City Press)
  • Gauteng has recorded the second highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country.
  • Health MEC Bandile Masuku says the surge was expected.
  • 22 123 cases were recorded during Level 3 alone.
  • Johannesburg remains the district with the highest number of positive cases at 12 892, with 3 670 recoveries and 80 deaths.

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says the surge of cases in the province was expected after it recorded the second highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country.

As of 25 June, the province had recorded 26 156 positive cases, with 6 627 recoveries and 147 deaths.

"Gauteng is the highest in terms of active cases. We are worried about this as our recoveries are slowing down. They are only the 10% of the country," Masuku said at a virtual briefing on Thursday.

If one subtracts the recoveries, this means the province has 19 529 active cases.

"The surge was expected, especially with the changing levels of lockdown. The virus will spread with increased activity - therefore as a society we need to limit unnecessary activity.

"We see people organising parties and gatherings. That is something we discourage as that is how the spread can continue," he added.

The stats were presented by the provincial government during a command council update meeting with the media.

The presentation showed that during Level 4 (1 to 31 May), cases recorded were 2 557, with 1 166 recoveries and 22 deaths but during the period of 1 June until present (Level 3 lockdown), 22 123 cases were recorded, with 4 513 recoveries and 114 deaths.

Johannesburg remains the district with the highest number of positive cases at 12 892, with 3 670 recoveries and 80 deaths.

The sub-district of City of Johannesburg F - which consists of the inner city and Johannesburg South - has the highest number of cases at 3 091 and 899 recoveries.

Johannesburg is followed by Ekurhuleni with 5 3 77 cases, Tshwane with 4 059 and the West Rand with 1 758.

Sedibeng has 861 cases, while 1 209 cases are unallocated.

Masuku cautioned the only way to limit the spread of the virus was to avoid physical contact and adhering to lockdown regulations as there was still no cure.

"There is a blatant disregard of regulations by the public. They even take videos at gatherings. We want to discourage this, the virus is upon us and it is all of our responsibility in slowing down the rate of the spread of the virus.

"We remain concerned about cluster outbreaks at gatherings such as funerals and we are appealing once again to communities to remain extra cautious when organising and attending such gatherings," he said.

The allocating of cases in Gauteng is an ongoing process.

