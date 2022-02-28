The unrest did not start in July, 'it started months before', SAHRC inquiry hears

Cas Coovadia describes last year's July unrest as a "full frontal attack on the entire supply value chain".

Over 300 people died and the damage to the economy was estimated at R50 billion.

Coovadia said it was "quite clear" the intention was to destroy major infrastructure.

Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) CEO Cas Coovadia says last year's July unrest, which saw destruction and widespread looting, was a "full frontal attack on the entire supply value chain".



Coovadia, who was testifying during the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing into the unrest, said BUSA believed the destruction had started months before.

"We don't believe that the manoeuvring of the unrest started in July. We believe it started months before, when we had the problem with the trucks burning on the N3.

"We believe what July was, was a full-frontal attack on the entire supply value chain of the country. A few months before, we had the attack on trucks... you are destroying the arterial that enable the flow of goods from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng and back.

"You then have July, warehouses are destroyed, where millions of goods are kept, and goods to be distributed across the country from KwaZulu-Natal.

"Then, there was the cyber-attack on Transnet – attacking the heart of our port system. Then, there was the attack on the retail system.

Coovadia told the commission:

Nobody can tell me that this thing was sparked by people in dire straits.

He said it was "quite clear" the intention of the July unrest was to destroy major infrastructure.



He told the commission that a lot of the factors, which contributed to the unrest, had to do with problems within the majority party, political positions, and people who were trying to avoid going to jail because of what emerged from the Zondo Commission.

Coovadia said the intelligence and security services were found "extremely wanting".

"There are a range of reasons why this happened, and I think those objective factors are still with us.

"The government and the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] need to tell the public whether we have dealt with those shortcomings. If we don't deal with those shortcomings, who knows, it could happen again."

