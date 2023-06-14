40m ago

The US just imposed sanctions on a flight school in Oudtshoorn because it works with China

accreditation
Phillip de Wet
J-10 fighter jets of Chinese air force’s August 1 Aerobatic Team perform during Airshow China 2022 at Zhuhai Air Show Centre in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province of China.
PHOTO: Zhou Guoqiang/VCG via Getty Images
  • Oudtshoorn-based Test Flying Academy of South Africa has appeared on a sanctions list for "activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States".
  • The US is upset that it trains Chinese fighter pilots, with the help of former American and European fighter pilots.
  • The company says it was not consulted, has broken no laws, and has been operating openly for a decade.
  • The UK issued a "threat alert" about TFASA last year, and political rhetoric quickly ramped up.

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a flying school headquartered in Oudtshoorn, saying its relationship with China posed a risk to American interests.

But the Test Flying Academy of South Africa (TFASA) is not particularly worried, saying in a statement its inclusion on the US department of commerce's Entity List "does not affect TFASA's day to day operations".

The company apparently came to the attention of American authorities after the United Kingdom issued a "threat alert" naming it in October, leading to a flurry of investigations as far afield as Australia, and accusations up to and including facilitating treason. 

READ | But the UK has always known about Chinese pilots, says SA school in ‘treason’ storm

Now American companies operating anywhere in the world have to keep an eye out for TFASA involvement in any transaction, or they will have to face the consequences of breaking US law.

TFASA, and a long list of other aviation companies in countries such as Thailand and the United Arab Emirates, are being added to the sanctions list "for providing training to Chinese military pilots using Western and NATO sources", said the US commerce department in its notice of inclusion.

That does not mean it has done anything illegal. The Entity List only, according to its official definition, "identifies entities for which there is reasonable cause to believe, based on specific and articulable facts, that the entities have been involved, are involved, or pose a significant risk of being or becoming involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States". 

TFASA stressed that it operated in compliance with South African law, as well as the laws of any other country it operates in, and had systems in place to make sure that Western-trained instructors did not pass on anything that could even be suspected of being sensitive information to, say, Chinese pupils.

It also, again, pointed out that it had never had complaints before.

"TFASA has operated with the full knowledge of NATO defence and security agencies for over a decade," it said.

Though it may not face any direct consequences, listing as a sanctioned entity tends to attract the attention of banks, insurance companies, and other organisations sensitive to legal and reputation risk – especially those with widespread foreign operations.

In 2002, a TFASA predecessor company started to train helicopter pilots for the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China. TFASA itself was created with China in mind, and used South Africa's ties to China as well as its relationship with Western powers to position itself as an intermediary, hiring retired Western military pilots to act as trainers for Chinese pilots.

It never recruited pilots directly from military service, TFASA previously told News24, but used only those who were already working as civilian contractors.

Like the US, the UK has not alleged that TFASA or other training companies are acting illegally. But it simultaneously suggested it would use pressure on pilots and partner countries to discourage the training of Chinese pilots. 


test flying academy of south africachinasouth africasanctions
