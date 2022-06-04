1h ago

'The way they left this world is so unfortunate' - Lesufi at funeral of boys allegedly poisoned by dad

Cebelihle Mthethwa


  • The funeral of the three Khoabane brothers who drank spiked energy drinks took place on Saturday morning.
  • Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was among the attendees.
  • The fourth brother who also drank the spiked drink is still fighting for his life in hospital.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Saturday sympathised with the family of the three boys who died after their father allegedly gave them energy drinks laced with poison.

The funeral of Lehlogonolo Khoabane, 16, Katleho Khoabane, 13, and Tebogo Ngcongwane, 6, was held at the Ratanda Multipurpose Centre on Saturday morning.

Conveying his condolences to the family and the community, Lesufi said it was unfortunate that they were gathered, not because of an academic performance, but for a funeral.

"Here we are instead of discussing performance related to academics and sporting activities, we are comforting our small boys and girls to accept death."

Family wants answers after father allegedly gave children poison-laced energy drinks

Lesufi added that it was difficult to accept that not one, but three of the Khoabane boys would not be coming back.

"The pain is deep, the pain is difficult. To the family, we want to extend our sincere condolences to you, not only because you've lost your children, but because we really believe the way they left this world was unfortunate."

The mother of the boys is an employee of the provincial education department.

Lesufi pleaded with the community and the local government to restrict the poison known as "Aripirimi".

"We can't allow this poison to finish all of us. Two days ago, a family in Ivory Park also lost three children because of this poison called Aripirimi. We can't allow this poison to be freely available and freely utilised in our communities."

It's alleged that the father of the Khoabane boys gave his children an energy drink laced with poison. 

Lehlogonolo, Katleho and Tebogo died after consuming the drink. A fourth sibling is fighting for his life in hospital, and a fifth didn't have the drink.

The father subsequently attempted suicide.

He is recovering in hospital under police guard.


