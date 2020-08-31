22m ago

The week ahead in Parliament: Mabuza scheduled to answer questions

Jan Gerber
Deputy President David Mabuza visits in Mangaung in the Free State to assess the state of readiness in the province. (GCIS)
  • Deputy President David Mabuza is scheduled to answer questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.
  • The National Assembly will debate farm attacks on Tuesday.
  • The City of Cape Town, which refused previously, is scheduled to appear before the Portfolio Committee on Police.

Deputy President David Mabuza is due back in Parliament on Thursday to close off what is quite probably the shortest parliamentary term ever.

He is scheduled to answer questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). Two weeks previously, he had a similar engagement in the National Assembly, but this had to be postponed due to him being booked off sick.

His previous scheduled question session in the NCOP, in July, was also cancelled due to this reason.

On Tuesday, the NCOP will receive a virtual briefing from Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on progress made in accelerating small business development.

The National Assembly will on Tuesday have a hybrid plenary sitting and will debate "an urgent matter of national public importance, themed: Recent scourge of farm attacks and murders of farmers and farm workers". DA MP Diane Kohler Barnard sponsored the debate.

READ | SAPS, Agri SA agree to work together in fight against farm attacks

On Wednesday, the social service cluster comprising the ministers of basic education, health, higher education, science and technology, human settlements, water and sanitation, social development, and sports, arts and culture will answer questions in the National Assembly.

At Thursday's sitting of the National Assembly, Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa will make a ministerial declaration on the transformation of the heritage landscape in South Africa.

In total, 54 parliamentary committee meetings will take place this week, including the following, according to a statement from Parliament.

Notable among them is the Portfolio Committee on Police's planned meeting with the City of Cape Town on the incident that involved the City's law enforcement officials evicting a naked man in Khayelitsha on Friday.

MORE | Bulelani Qolani happy about Cape Town's evictions judgment but wants Ramaphosa intervention

This after committee chairperson Tine Joemat-Pettersson had to summon the City to appear before it after it refused the initial invitation.

Also on Friday, the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs will receive a progress report from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (DPCI) on VBS-related matters.

This will bring an end to quite probably the shortest parliamentary term - three weeks. 

The previous term was extended to deal with Covid-19-related matters, and only a two-week break was taken before the start of the third term. Parliament will rise from 7 September to 5 October. It will rise for the end of the year at the end of November.

