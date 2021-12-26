1h ago

add bookmark

The Western Cape records most new Covid-19 cases on Christmas Day

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
PHOTO: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
  • South Africa recorded 14 828 new Covid-19 cases on Christmas Day.
  • Most of the cases were recorded in the Western Cape.
  • The positivity rate decreased from 29.4% to 25.7%. 

The Western Cape recorded most of the new Covid-19 cases in the country on Christmas Day.

Although South Africa's fourth wave of Covid-19 infections started in Gauteng, cases in that province are decreasing. Instead, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are seeing increases.

The Western Cape recorded 3 749 of the 14 828 cases in South Africa on Saturday, while KwaZulu-Natal recorded 3 601 cases, Gauteng recorded 2 769 and the Eastern Cape 1 720. 

The Western Cape's share represents 25% of all new cases, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases' Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said in a statement, with KwaZulu-Natal coming in a close second with 24%. 

Gauteng accounted for 19% of the new cases. The Eastern Cape accounted for 12% and the Free State 5%. Mpumalanga and the North West accounted for 4% of the new cases, and Limpopo and the Northern Cape accounted for 3% each.

Nationally, the proportion of new cases on Saturday was 25.7% which is lower than Friday's 29.4%. The seven-day average was 29.% on Saturday, which is lower than Friday's 29.4%.

There were 30 new deaths, taking the death toll to 90 773

The number of people in hospitals increased by 80 to 9 089.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nicdwestern capecoronavirus
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.58
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.86
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.67
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,808.39
0.0%
Silver
22.98
0.0%
Palladium
1,951.51
0.0%
Platinum
973.34
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.14
-0.9%
Top 40
65,023
-0.2%
All Share
71,571
-0.2%
Resource 10
68,621
-0.3%
Industrial 25
92,576
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo