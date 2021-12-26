The Western Cape records most new Covid-19 cases on Christmas Day

South Africa recorded 14 828 new Covid-19 cases on Christmas Day.

Most of the cases were recorded in the Western Cape.

The positivity rate decreased from 29.4% to 25.7%.

The Western Cape recorded most of the new Covid-19 cases in the country on Christmas Day.

Although South Africa's fourth wave of Covid-19 infections started in Gauteng, cases in that province are decreasing. Instead, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are seeing increases.

The Western Cape recorded 3 749 of the 14 828 cases in South Africa on Saturday, while KwaZulu-Natal recorded 3 601 cases, Gauteng recorded 2 769 and the Eastern Cape 1 720.

The Western Cape's share represents 25% of all new cases, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases' Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said in a statement, with KwaZulu-Natal coming in a close second with 24%.

Gauteng accounted for 19% of the new cases. The Eastern Cape accounted for 12% and the Free State 5%. Mpumalanga and the North West accounted for 4% of the new cases, and Limpopo and the Northern Cape accounted for 3% each.

Nationally, the proportion of new cases on Saturday was 25.7% which is lower than Friday's 29.4%. The seven-day average was 29.% on Saturday, which is lower than Friday's 29.4%.

There were 30 new deaths, taking the death toll to 90 773

The number of people in hospitals increased by 80 to 9 089.

