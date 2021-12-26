The world is different because of Tutu, says Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, says the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a pioneer who had an impact on the lives of many people.

Tutu died in Cape Town on Sunday.

England's Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has described the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu as a pioneer and a man of words and action.

Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, died in Cape Town on Sunday.

Welby said Tutu transformed the lives of many and that the world was different because of him.

"Archbishop Tutu was a prophet and priest, a man of words and action, one who embodied the hope and joy that were the foundations of his life. He was a man of extraordinary personal courage and bravery: when the police burst into Cape Town Cathedral, he defied them by dancing down the aisle. He was a man of enormous vision: seeing the possibilities for building the Rainbow Nation long before anyone else, except perhaps President [Nelson] Mandela," Welby said in a statement.

Referring to Tutu's anti-apartheid activism, Welby said he was a great warrior for justice who never stopped fighting.

He said:

His vision and bravery were allied with a canny political sense and wisdom, enabling him to be a healer and apostle of peace while so many still saw wounds and war. He was a pioneer, the first black Archbishop of Cape Town, the pioneer of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

"He was a great warrior for justice who never stopped fighting – whether it was for those in his own country, for inclusivity in the South African Constitution, or for those suffering injustice around the world. We are thankful today for such a life so well lived, even as we feel the sorrow of such great loss."

Amnesty International South Africa said Tutu never afraid to call out human rights violators no matter who they were.

"His commitment to equality and rights for all served as a much needed moral compass during the turbulent apartheid era. Even after South Africa obtained freedom in 1994, the archbishop continued to be an outspoken, passionate human rights activist," said executive director Shenilla Mohamed.

To honour Tutu's legacy, his work must continue and ensure equality for all, Mohamed said.

Tutu is survived by his wife, four children, seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

