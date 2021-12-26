9m ago

add bookmark

The world is different because of Tutu, says Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Photo: Church of England
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Photo: Church of England
  • The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, says the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a pioneer who had an impact on the lives of many people.
  • Tutu died in Cape Town on Sunday.
  • Amnesty International South Africa said Tutu never afraid to call out human rights violators, no matter who they were. 

England's Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has described the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu as a pioneer and a man of words and action.

Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, died in Cape Town on Sunday.

Welby said Tutu transformed the lives of many and that the world was different because of him.

READ | Desmond Tutu in his own words

"Archbishop Tutu was a prophet and priest, a man of words and action, one who embodied the hope and joy that were the foundations of his life. He was a man of extraordinary personal courage and bravery: when the police burst into Cape Town Cathedral, he defied them by dancing down the aisle. He was a man of enormous vision: seeing the possibilities for building the Rainbow Nation long before anyone else, except perhaps President [Nelson] Mandela," Welby said in a statement.

Referring to Tutu's anti-apartheid activism, Welby said he was a great warrior for justice who never stopped fighting.

He said:

His vision and bravery were allied with a canny political sense and wisdom, enabling him to be a healer and apostle of peace while so many still saw wounds and war. He was a pioneer, the first black Archbishop of Cape Town, the pioneer of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

"He was a great warrior for justice who never stopped fighting – whether it was for those in his own country, for inclusivity in the South African Constitution, or for those suffering injustice around the world. We are thankful today for such a life so well lived, even as we feel the sorrow of such great loss."

INTERVIEW | Archbishop Thabo Makgoba: ‘Tutu cried for those who stole money from God’s people’

Amnesty International South Africa said Tutu never afraid to call out human rights violators no matter who they were. 

"His commitment to equality and rights for all served as a much needed moral compass during the turbulent apartheid era. Even after South Africa obtained freedom in 1994, the archbishop continued to be an outspoken, passionate human rights activist," said executive director Shenilla Mohamed.

To honour Tutu's legacy, his work must continue and ensure equality for all, Mohamed said.

Tutu is survived by his wife, four children, seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
desmond tutujustin welbycape town
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.58
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.86
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.67
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,808.39
0.0%
Silver
22.98
0.0%
Palladium
1,951.51
0.0%
Platinum
973.34
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.14
-0.9%
Top 40
65,023
-0.2%
All Share
71,571
-0.2%
Resource 10
68,621
-0.3%
Industrial 25
92,576
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo