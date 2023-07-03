8h ago

Share

Their 3-year-old died during power cuts. They think it may be time for City Power to pay

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Neyamiah Eaton, 3, died in her mother's arms on the way to hospital due to breathing complications.
Neyamiah Eaton, 3, died in her mother's arms on the way to hospital due to breathing complications.
PHOTO: Supplied by family
  • Joburg parents, Sunera James and Curwyn Eaton, are considering legal action against City Power.
  • Their daughter Neyamiah died last month after a viral infection caused her to have difficulty breathing.
  • Her backup oxygen cylinder ran low due to unplanned power outages.

A month after 3-year-old Neyamiah died after a viral infection caused her to have difficulty breathing, her parents, Sunera James and Curwyn Eaton, are contemplating legal action against power utility City Power.

Miah, as she was affectionately known, made headlines after it was revealed that the backup oxygen cylinder used to help her breathe ran low on oxygen due to unplanned power outages. 

"We had a routine set every day with her. That has just abruptly come to an end," James told News24. 

"There's an overwhelming feeling of not knowing what to do now that Neyamiah is gone forever.  

The Joburg parents said they were considering legal action after Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane opened a case with police. 

Maimane said he would meet the family during the week and follow up with the police regarding the investigation.

He confirmed a case was registered at the Cape Town Central police station last month. 

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg also confirmed the matter was reported and referred to Honeydew police for further investigation.

READ | 'My heart is broken. My home feels empty': Joburg mom grieves death of daughter, 3, during power cuts

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said: "An inquiry docket was opened in Cape Town and transferred to Honeydew Police Station in Gauteng, where an investigation is under way."

The grieving parents said they have been advised to strongly consider the legal route and were looking into possibly suing the power utility for negligence. 

"She will never come back to us. But [we believe] the process leading up to her taking her last breath ... could have been avoided had we not sat with this ridiculous electricity problem," said Eaton.  

City Power, which supplies the Randburg area where the family lives, said they had offered their condolences. 

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the death of any child or person was "devastating".

"We have expressed our condolences to the family... [Neyamiah's death has been] difficult for us as well," Mangena said. However, the parents disputed that City Power had contacted them.

They said they saw City Power representatives give television interviews shortly after Neyamiah's death, expressing their condolences but they were never contacted. 

The parents said:

We have been offered no support or condolences from them, which is shocking. Yes, it won't bring my child back to us, but where is the humanity?

Neyamiah's mom said: "No one has picked up the phone to call [us]."   

The family's struggles with electricity also affected Neyamiah's funeral. "There was prolonged load shedding on the day of the funeral. [The load shedding] lasted for two days.

"Trying to say our final farewell to my child during power cuts was the most difficult and painful thing I have ever had to do as a mother," James said. 

According to James, BOSA has indicated that lawyers would be provided to them if they decide to take the legal route. "As a mother, how do I deal with my child's death under these circumstances?" she asked. 

For Eaton, the pain of losing a child has been unbearable. 

"We used to take turns in seeing to her needs, that her breathing equipment was working, now everything just stopped. I don't wish this pain on any parent," the emotional father said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 916 votes
Expected a higher number
75% - 2902 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 61 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.73
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.74
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.40
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Platinum
897.90
+0.3%
Palladium
1,225.28
-0.3%
Gold
1,913.31
-0.3%
Silver
22.77
-0.0%
Brent Crude
75.41
+1.2%
Top 40
70,836
+0.2%
All Share
76,156
+0.2%
Resource 10
62,709
+1.2%
Industrial 25
105,844
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,100
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

3h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo