Their high profile cases gripped SA in 2021 and now they'll be spending first Christmas behind bars

News24 lists the people who'll be spending their first Christmas behind bars after either being sentenced for a crime or denied bail.

The individuals on this list are responsible or alleged to be responsible for some of the most gruesome murders in the country.

The list includes Tshegofatso Pule's boyfriend who is the alleged mastermind behind her horrific murder and that of their unborn child.

2021 saw its fair share of tragic and jaw-dropping court action. While most South Africans will gather in festive cheer to recap the year; others will spend it from their cold jail cells.

Here is a list of five highly publicised cases, the accused and those sentenced who will spend their first Christmas behind bars:

1. Deokaran six

The murder of Special Investigation Unit witness and Gauteng Department of Health senior official Babita Deokaran who died in a hail of bullets, sent shockwaves through the country. Shortly after the whistleblower was gunned down outside her home in broad daylight, six men, Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla, were arrested and charged with her murder. During a marathon bail application that dragged on for three months, explosive revelations were made in a confession that had since been disputed, where one of the accused named former health minister Zweli Mkhize as the alleged paymaster. Mkhize later denied the allegations. Nearly four months after Deokaran's murder, the men were denied bail and their case postponed to February 2022.

2. Ntuthuko Shoba

A former employee at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Shoba, was arrested in February after he was named as the alleged mastermind behind the gruesome murder of the mother of his unborn child, Tshegofatso Pule. An eight-month pregnant Pule was found murdered and hanging from a tree in 2020. Muzikayise Malephane pleaded guilty to Pule's murder alleging that Shoba had hired him. After three failed bail applications, Shoba's trial was postponed to January 2022.

3. Alutha Pasile

The horrific murder of University of Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni was yet another stain on the continuing fight against gender-based violence in South Africa. In August, her boyfriend Alutha Pasile killed and dismembered her body which was found stashed in a suitcase at the corner of Fleet Street and Fitzpatrick Road in Quigney in the Eastern Cape. Her head and hands were found in Pasile's possession inside room five of a 10-bedroom commune house the pair shared with other tenants. Pasile was later arrested and charged with her murder. It was revealed during the trial that two messages "I love you" and "I miss you" that Pasile found on Mtebeni's cellphone sparked a jealous rage, which led to him brutally murdering her. However, it was later found out those were old messages that Pasile had sent to Mtebeni in 2019. Pasile was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison.

4. Arnold Terblanche

The estranged husband of Vicki Terblanche and Vicki's boyfriend Reinhardt Leach as well as their co-accused Dylan Cullis were arrested after the 32-year-old's body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes in October. She had allegedly been drugged, suffocated with a pillow and/or strangled. It was revealed in court that Terblanche was the mastermind behind the murder and did everything in his power to make life difficult for Vicki and wanted to portray her as an unfit mother who was addicted to drugs. Leach, on the other hand, was described as possibly being a psychopath as he had pretended to be in love with Vicki whilst spying on her and reporting her every move to Terblanche and even taking pictures of her notes to her legal team. Cullis and Leach abandoned their bail applications. Terblanche's bail hearing, which continued this week in Gqeberha, was postponed to 20 January.

5. Flavio Hlabangwane

On 13 November, a grim discovery was made in Soweto when human body parts were found hidden in a freezer of a backroom in Protea Glen. Hlabangwane, who lived in the backroom, was arrested and charged with murder. Police are yet to reveal the victim's identity. However, it's believed that the parts belonged to his female cousin whom he was in a relationship with. Since his arrest, Hlabangwane attempted suicide twice, which prompted his legal team to make an application for his mental state to be assessed. He was referred for psychiatric evaluation and the matter was postponed to January 2022.

Bonus: Rosemary Ndlovu

This won't be Ndlovu's first Christmas in prison. The former Tembisa police station constable was arrested in 2018, denied bail and was behind bars throughout her trial. However, this will be her first Christmas as a sentenced prisoner after she was convicted of the murders of six relatives and slapped with six life sentences last month. Ndlovu took out insurance policies on her relatives then hired hitmen to kill them. She managed to get over R1.4 million in insurance payouts and was arrested while planning the murders of her sister and her five children, the youngest of whom was only a few months old. Two police offices who used to work with her also told News24 that Ndlovu had actually insured 28 family members.

