Their problems are your problems, Motlanthe tells ANC municipal election candidates

The ANC 's municipal election candidates have signed an election pledge.

The pledge commits them to do better in delivering services if they are elected.

Former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe told candidates they will be expected to know every issue in their communities.

The ANC has moved to appease voters ahead of the municipal elections by making its candidates sign a service delivery pledge.

The party has close to 10 000 candidates running in various municipalities across the country.

The ANC's leaders have faced diverse communities on the campaign trail who have expressed their unhappiness with service delivery.

The party held a roll call event in Alberton on Tuesday night with its candidates from all nine provinces. The gathering is the first of its kind.

The pledge commits the candidates to be more responsive to issues faced by the communities they may be elected into.

The commitments also include listening to communities, delivering services and not committing corruption.

Kgalema Motlanthe, who heads the ANC's electoral committee, told candidates they would be expected to know every issue faced by communities once they have been elected.

He said despite concerns over how some candidates were nominated, ANC members should present a united front ahead of the elections on 1 November.

Motlanthe added disputes would be resolved by 30 November.

He told the thousands of candidates they had been chosen and should represent everyone in those communities.

"There is no higher honour than being chosen to represent the people. You represent the ward you come from and when you win, you work for all the people. You govern even those who voted against you.

He added:

Their problems are your problems. You are the living link between them and government services. You have to be both an effective representative and a councillor. They will knock on your door in need of support or services.

In a message of support from Cosatu, the federation's leader, Zingiswa Losi, said its members would back the ANC ahead of the elections.

She added this support would be a hard sell for those who believed they had been failed by the ANC.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa urged voters to give the party a mandate to renew itself and the municipalities it governed.

