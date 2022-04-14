Thembi Mthembu, widow of former minister Jackson Mthembu, dies

Thembi Mthembu, the widow of late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, died on Thursday morning.

The Mthembu family confirmed that she died in a Pretoria hospital.

Mthembu's brother, Michael, told News24 the cause of death was not made known to the family and added that the family would release a statement.

He added:

We have not yet met with the family of Thembi and once we have met with them, we will discuss the arrangements going forward.

Thembi worked as a nurse at a local clinic.



News24 understands that she was ill for some time.

Jackson Mthembu died at the age of 61 in January last year, following Covid-19-related complications.

He was buried in his hometown of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.





