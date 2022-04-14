42m ago

add bookmark

Thembi Mthembu, widow of former minister Jackson Mthembu, dies

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jackson Mthembu and his wife, Thembi, are seen on the red carpet at the State of the Nation Address in Cape Town.
Jackson Mthembu and his wife, Thembi, are seen on the red carpet at the State of the Nation Address in Cape Town.
PHOTO: Ziyaad Douglas, Gallo Images

Thembi Mthembu, the widow of late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, died on Thursday morning.

The Mthembu family confirmed that she died in a Pretoria hospital.

READ | Retraction and apology to Jerome Mthembu, former Eskom head of legal

Mthembu's brother, Michael, told News24 the cause of death was not made known to the family and added that the family would release a statement.

He added:

We have not yet met with the family of Thembi and once we have met with them, we will discuss the arrangements going forward.

Thembi worked as a nurse at a local clinic. 

News24 understands that she was ill for some time.

Jackson Mthembu died at the age of 61 in January last year, following Covid-19-related complications.

He was buried in his hometown of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jackson mthembuthembi mthembugautengpretoriahealthobituary
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6674 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2841 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.65
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.26
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
15.98
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,975.57
-0.1%
Silver
25.66
-0.3%
Palladium
2,380.50
+2.6%
Platinum
984.04
-0.6%
Brent Crude
108.78
+3.8%
Top 40
66,706
+0.8%
All Share
73,590
+0.6%
Resource 10
82,710
+0.9%
Industrial 25
78,949
+1.2%
Financial 15
16,475
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

7h ago

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

12 Apr

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo