1h ago

add bookmark

There are 85 incomplete forensic investigations across KZN government departments, Zikalala reveals

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala
PHOTO: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • Premier Sihle Zikalala has revealed there are 85 incomplete forensic audits in the KZN government as of March 2022.
  • Some of the investigations are long-standing matters that date back to 2014.
  • Zikalala's spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso, says the DA, which made the issue public, was attempting to tarnish the recent clean audit received by the premier's office.

There are 85 incomplete forensic investigations across government departments in KwaZulu-Natal, with some outstanding matters dating back as far as 2014.

Premier Sihle Zikalala made the revelation during a response to questions posed by the DA in the KZN legislature.

The premier stated of the 85 outstanding audits, 39 were probes dating back before 2020.

READ | DA, ActionSA at loggerheads in coalition talks that could unseat ANC in KwaDukuza

According to Zikalala, the provincial Department of Transport had two audit investigations that commenced eight years ago, which had not been concluded by March 2022. A further two investigations, which began six years ago, were also incomplete.

He said capacity constraints, the complexity of the investigations, a lack of cooperation from client departments, non-availability of documents, difficulties in tracing witnesses, and delays with processing for outsourcing were but some of the reasons for the lengthy delays in investigations.

KZN DA leader Francois Rodgers ripped into Zikalala and other officials, saying they were not committed to rooting out corruption.

He said the premier had moved all forensic audits and anti-fraud and corruption services in the province from treasury to his office in July 2020.

He continued: 

This after treasury no longer had the capacity to fulfil this function. Despite this, there has been no progress in ridding our province of this scourge.

"These latest findings would also seem to support the perception that the decision to move forensic audits to the Office of the Premier is a politically motivated plan aimed at protecting corrupt comrades."

Rodgers added that Zikalala's department "is captured and a dumping ground for failed cadres".

"Not even the premier and his department seem willing or able to fast-track these investigations and ensure that they are completed timeously so that corrupt officials face the consequences for their actions."

Responding to the allegations, Zikalala's spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso, said the DA's take on the investigations was "lies and misrepresentation intended to steal the thunder that the Office of the Premier and other departments have received for their clean and positive audit outcomes".

He said:

The DA opposes everything, including the clean audits. Responses are twisted, manipulated to bring in the 2024 regime change agenda.

He added many of the issues were still in court. 

Mabaso said some of the cases were widely reported and "are before courts arising from some of the forensic investigations".

"Lies have short legs. The timing is suspicious to attempt to overshadow the positive audit outcomes."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sihle zikalaladurbankwazulu-natalcorruptionpoliticsgovernanceservice delivery
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 3228 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
59% - 9196 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3294 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.69
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.33
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.04
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,745.48
+0.7%
Silver
19.42
+1.7%
Palladium
2,083.02
+2.5%
Platinum
897.04
+0.7%
Brent Crude
106.62
+2.1%
Top 40
62,758
+1.3%
All Share
69,174
+1.1%
Resource 10
64,040
+3.9%
Industrial 25
84,637
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,350
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo