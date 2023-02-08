'There are people following me' - man says, moments before shooting himself inside police station

A 52-year-old man took his own life at Hillbrow Police Station on Wednesday morning - in full view of police officers and members of the public.

He reportedly shot himself in the head.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo told News24 the incident happened around 11:00.

"The man entered the [police] station, like any other person who comes for a service at the station," Masondo said.

Masondo said the man told officers "there are people following me; I can see people following me".

"Police couldn’t see anyone following him. When police were trying to assist him, he pulled out a firearm and shot himself. Preliminary investigation revealed that he worked for one of the shops in Hillbrow as a security guard," Masondo said.

When News24 arrived at the scene at midday, several police vehicles and an ambulance were outside the station.

The entrance to the station was cordoned off with police tape.

READ | Meghan Cremer murder: 'The truth came out' - Jeremy Sias says after acquittal

The body had not yet been removed by Wednesday afternoon, and the man's family was inside the station.

"Police officers and members of the community, who witnessed the shooting, are receiving counselling and the police station is fully functional," Masondo said.

An inquest case was opened.

Editor’s Note: In a previous version of this article stated that the body was not removed on Thursday afternoon. In fact, it should have been Wednesday afternoon. The article has been updated to reflect this. News24 apologies for the error.