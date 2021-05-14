1h ago

add bookmark

There has been a sharp increase in farm attacks, says AfriForum, ahead of release of crime stats

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People gathered in Senekal against farm murders, where the killers of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner appeared in court.
People gathered in Senekal against farm murders, where the killers of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner appeared in court.
PHOTO: Mlungisi Louw, Gallo Images/Volksblad
  • AfriForum said according to its data, 59 people have been murdered on farms since April last year.
  • The lobby group added most farm murders were committed in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele's office said the police would be releasing official statistics endorsed by Stats SA this week.

AfriForum says it has recorded a sharp increase in farm murders countrywide in the last year.

This ahead of the police releasing its quarterly crime statistics on Friday.

The lobby group said it recorded 395 farm attacks since April last year, a decline on the previous financial year, but an increase in farm attacks from 41 people to 59.

It added it was using data obtained from different sources, including media reports, security networks and social media.

AfriForum's head of policy, Ernst Roets, said farm attacks continued to be a source of grave concern because of the excessive violence that was regularly used.

"In 22% of the attacks, victims were brutally tortured by burning them with irons, by battering or kicking them to death or by repeatedly stabbing them with a sharp object."

It said items that were plundered most often during farm attacks were firearms, vehicles and electronic appliances, although in some cases, nothing was stolen.

A report released by AfriForum stated most farm murders were committed in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, followed by the Free State and Mpumalanga.

It said most murders were committed on Mondays and Saturdays, while some were committed on Wednesdays.

"The fact that farm murders and the brutality of the attacks have increased despite a decrease in the number of attacks is extremely worrying.

"It also shows that the lip service the minister of police and the president paid to the matter for a short while last year, in fact, has not yielded any results. It is becoming increasingly important for communities to look after their own safety," Roets said.

Table showing stats of farm murders

Last year, hundreds of farmers, farm workers and residents took to the streets of Cape Town and marched to Parliament to call for an end to murders in the country.

According to police statistics, for the previous financial year, there were 80 attacks between January and March 2020, with 48 reported between April and June 2020.

Daniel Johnson, the spokesperson for Western Cape Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer, said rural safety was a priority in the province.

'Attack on economy'

"Rural safety is a priority for the Western Cape. One attack on a farmer, producer, or agriculture worker is an attack too many and an attack on our rural economy."

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to release quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes that occurred from the beginning of January to the end of March this year.

The statistics will show crime levels when the country was under Level 3 lockdown and adjusted Level 1, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cele's spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, told News24 the police would be releasing official statistics that were endorsed by Stats SA.

Themba said: 

We are unsure where AfriForum gets its figures from because we can only rely on the figures which we have because crime is reported to police stations and we are using those figures.

"We would have to wait until Friday to see how those figures look. But we can't comment on figures [when] we don't know where it came from."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afriforumsapsernst roetsbheki celecape townwestern capecrimefarm attacks
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 6272 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 5738 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 672 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.09
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.81
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.06
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,827.60
+0.1%
Silver
27.06
-0.1%
Palladium
2,916.50
+1.7%
Platinum
1,221.00
+0.9%
Brent Crude
67.05
-3.3%
Top 40
60,211
0.0%
All Share
66,169
0.0%
Resource 10
69,474
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,513
0.0%
Financial 15
12,499
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

2h ago

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo