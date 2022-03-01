30m ago

There is 'a political orchestration to assassinate my character' - axed MEC Albert Fritz

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Jacques Stander, Gallo Images
  • Albert Fritz claims a political agenda is behind his expulsion.
  • Fritz was removed as community safety MEC over allegations of sexual misconduct.
  • He subsequently resigned as a member of the DA.

Albert Fritz believes he has been subjected to an unfair and one-sided probe, which is driven by a political agenda.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde axed Fritz from his position as community safety MEC following a damning report into allegations of sexual misconduct.

This is the first time Fritz has spoken since the allegations surfaced.

In a public statement, he said he denied all the allegations on the basis "that the alleged misconduct simply did not take place".

On Tuesday, Fritz resigned as a member of the DA.

He lambasted the hearing which was chaired by advocate Jennifer Williams.

The independent investigation found sufficient credibility in the allegations of sexual misconduct; credibility in the claims of alcohol abuse; and strong evidence of Fritz creating an environment conducive to sexual harassment, or alternatively, taking advantage of young women sexually. 

Fritz, his spokesperson, Wade Seale, the head of the community safety ministry, David Abrahams, support officer Michael Kwaaiman, and another official, Lazola Ndubela, had all been suspended, pending the investigation.

Fritz claimed that his name, reputation and legacy had been publicly tarnished.

He added that the past two months had been extremely difficult for him and his family. 

"… I remained dignified and disciplined in my conduct in the interest of a fair investigative process. This, of course, had not been afforded to me.

"On, or about, 23 January, I met with Winde, who told me that certain allegations concerning sexual harassment had been levelled against me by unnamed members of my staff. As a consequence, I was suspended.

"I confirmed that I would give my full cooperation during the course of the investigation and not make any contact with the complainants when their names were eventually disclosed."

READ | Fired MEC Albert Fritz resigns as DA Western Cape leader

Fritz said that on, or about, 3 February, Williams provided him with seven allegations to respond to.

"The allegations were slightly amplified on, or about, 14 February, after my legal representatives sought further clarity in respect of the allegations levelled at me.

I denied all the allegations on the basis that the alleged misconduct did not take place. Despite being promised an objective and fair investigation, my legal representatives were not present during the questioning of the complainants. I was never provided with a copy of their respective affidavits.

"… I was expected to provide detailed exculpatory statements without seeing first-hand what the allegations actually were and the extent thereof. This is tantamount to me being guilty and having to prove my innocence without the courtesy of a complete charge sheet.

"… Winde was placed in possession of a one-sided, untested version that, to this day, I have not been able to access and, therefore, defend. 

"It is a matter of fact that Williams only consulted with the complainants to the exclusion of other witnesses present during the times of the alleged misconduct at my insistence. These other witnesses were only approached at my request.

ALSO READ | Who could replace Albert Fritz as Community Safety MEC? Here are the three options

"Significantly, only one of the witnesses corroborated one of the allegations, which was in any event refuted by other witnesses. This was confirmed to my lawyers by Williams after they were denied the opportunity to question witnesses.

"I, on numerous occasions, requested that my lawyers be afforded the opportunity to question the complainants. I suspected that a prima facie view would be formed in the inner Winde sanctum based on an inadequate investigation."

Fritz said his lawyers had requested Winde to provide him with Williams' final report by close of business on Tuesday.

Fritz said he was engaging with his lawyers in taking Williams' final report on review.

Political agenda

"It is absolutely clear that the last two months' ordeal is a consequence of political orchestration to assassinate my character and ensure my departure from political and executive office," he claimed, without providing evidence.

Winde said he was shocked by Fritz's actions. "I am extremely angry at what appears to be verifiable incidences of serious sexual misconduct by him, in circumstances which in and of themselves were inappropriate."That it is by someone who has been tasked to protect our youth and our communities is, to me, unfathomable. It is a shocking violation of his oath of office and the principles of our constitutional democracy," Winde said in a statement on Tuesday.

Winde is expected to appear before the provincial legislature's Standing Committee on Community Safety on Wednesday to provide feedback on the outcome of the independent investigation.


