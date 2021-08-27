'There is a relationship' - Makhura on link between Babita Deokaran murder and PPE corruption

On Thursday the Ahmed Kathrada foundation hosted a vigil for Babita Deokaran, which coincided with her funeral in KZN.

Premier David Makhura said there was a link between those being investigated by the SIU for PPE tender fraud and Deokaran's murder.

A special provincial task team has been set up to investigate her execution-style killing.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has said that there is a link between the murder of Babita Deokaran, the Department of Health's chief director of financial accounting, and those facing charges of PPE tender fraud.

On Thursday, as Deokaran's family laid her to rest in KwaZulu-Natal, various civil groups and those who knew her gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg for a candlelight vigil in her honour. Makhura was one of the speakers at the vigil.

"This case that the SIU has built against these officials is going to lead to full consequences, and the police will find the killers. There is a relationship between the killers and those that are facing these cases at the special tribunal. There is a relationship," he said.

He continued:

We will not succumb to intimidation, and I am saying should we succumb, the citizens of this country must not allow it. The citizens will rise if government succumbs and participates. If I am corrupt, I know the citizens will not allow it. They will rise.

The various organisations, including Defend Our Democracy and Corruption Watch, who spoke at the vigil, called on the government to do better when it comes to the protection of whistleblowers and making sure criminals are brought to book.



"Corruption Watch (CW) is deeply concerned by the killing of Babita Deokaran, and we want to convey our heartfelt condolences to her family. We know that Ms Deokaran is one of many whistleblowers who experienced victimisation, violence, harassment and intimidation on a daily basis, and we call on the government, civil society and all stakeholders to do more to protect our whistleblowers and ensure their safety," said CW's Kavisha Pillay.

Makhura was at the receiving end of much criticism and calls for accountability and justice within the Gauteng government.

Bring killers 'to book'

"Until the killers of Babita and those who sent them – I am convinced that the person who pulled the trigger is not the only source of this killing – until all of them are brought to book, it doesn’t matter what I say. It doesn't matter what we do, and that's also the challenge we face with the Zondo commission in our country," he said.

He said:

Until those who are the perpetrators of looting state resources are brought to book, until that happens in the provincial government I led, you are right to think that I am party to it and until I take concrete steps to make sure that those who are responsible are held to account, you are right to say all politicians are rotten and you are right to even say to me that you don’t believe that what we say is what we do. "

"The first thing is to bring to book the killers of Babita and to make sure that all those cases being investigated by SIU which have gone to the special tribunal," he added.



Following her murder outside her home on Monday, a special task team was set up to investigate. Makhura said that the government would not give up on fighting corruption and ensuring that officials who speak out are protected.

"The intervention to protect these officials has to be a large-scale intervention. If we can't do that, we will just be throwing our hands in the air that the looters will win. If we throw our hands in the air, we don’t have to be in government for not taking all the appropriate step[s]," he said.

Makhura added that there are several officials in the Gauteng government co-operating with law.

"They need to report when they are being threatened when they are stopping wrongdoing and are being victimised," he said.





