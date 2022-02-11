There is consensus in ANC that Ramaphosa 2nd term will bring stability - Mashatile

Paul Mahsatile says ANC members feel strongly that Cyril Ramaphosa should be elected for a second term as party president.

He says a second term for Ramaphosa will ensure the ANC continues tackling corruption.

Mashatile says the ambitious undertakings made during the State of the Nation Address could only be implemented if the party continues on its renewal project.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says there is consensus within the ANC that President Cyril Ramaphosa should be given a second term at the helm of the party.



He said the government would only be able to implement policy reforms and ambitious undertakings made by Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) if he remained ANC president.

Delivering a keynote address during a post-SONA breakfast engagement hosted by the Progressive Business Forum, Mashatile said the country's economic fortunes were tied to the state of affairs in the governing party.

He said:

The members of the ANC feel strongly that the president should make himself available for another term so that the party would be able to continue the programme of tackling corruption.

Mashatile added that the government would, therefore, only succeed in implementing the bold projects of infrastructure rollouts and policy reforms announced during Ramaphosa’s SONA if the "ANC itself is cohesive, strong and working together".

"The business sector, economists, and other bodies can say whatever they want about growing the economy, but if there is no good governance, then what they say would only be wishful thinking."

Ramaphosa delivered his sixth SONA on Thursday in what was deemed a pro-business speech aimed at appeasing the markets.

The president reflected on state capture and corruption, saying there was no doubt that there was state capture in the country.

Mashatile told business leaders on Friday that Ramaphosa, since taking office, had been committed to tackling corruption and making sure that capable people run state institutions and departments.

"You will remember that the first thing he did when he took over as president, he appointed new boards and made sure that state-owned enterprises appoint new CEOs. He has been at the forefront of the party’s renewal project."

He was also emphatic in cautioning ANC members that, even during this "eventful year" when the party is expected to hold a national elective conference, they ought to remember that internal squabbles had an impact on the country’s economic stability.

"As a leader of the ANC, I can’t say anything without reflecting on my own party. This is going to be a very eventful year for us as the ANC. Eventful in the sense that, as the ANC, we are going into an elective conference in December where the top six’s term would come to an end."

Mashatile added that new leadership would be chosen, or retained, but what was important was that the renewal project continued.

"If they want us to come back [into part leadership positions], I’m sure we will make ourselves available."

He said that while the other top-six members’ positions may be contested, the party was almost at a consensus that Ramaphosa should avail himself for a second term so that the process of resuscitating an economy ravaged by state capture could continue.

It was impossible to make advances in growing the economy and bettering the lives of citizens during the previous administration because of the individuals that had been placed at the helm of key positions, Mashatile said.

He added:

If the ANC does not come back above 50% during the 2024 elections, there will be no party that will replace us. The country would have to go into a coalition government and as we know, coalitions are very unstable seeing from the metros currently under this form of administration.

He promised that the ANC would fix itself and make sure people had basic services, thereby bringing back trust in the party.

One of the most effective means of addressing citizens’ basic needs was through creating employment, he added.

"The president announced that government will make available about R100 billion for infrastructure in our country, and therefore also asked the private sector to come on board.

"There are a number of things that we need to do as a country. We need to invest heavily in infrastructure as it is one of those areas that will create a lot of jobs," said Mashatile.

He emphasised that one of South Africa's biggest challenges would be stabilising the energy sector and providing reliable electricity, which was a priority in ensuring that the country boosted investment.

