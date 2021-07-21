'There is no social distancing in our cells' - inmates welcome govt's Covid-19 vaccination drive

Inmates at the Johannesburg Prison have welcomed the government's drive to vaccinate them.

The correctional services department is aiming to have all inmates vaccinated by 10 August.

By Monday, about 2 569 inmates countrywide had received their J&J jab.

Prisoners at the Johannesburg Prison have pleaded with society to understand that they are also human and are entitled to Covid-19 vaccines.

Inmates expressed excitement after receiving their Johnson & Johnson jab.

The Department of Correctional Services is aiming to vaccinate more than 800 inmates per day to reach its 10 August deadline.

Minister Ronald Lamola said vaccinating inmates and officials was essential to prevent the virus from spreading inside prisons.

Lester Abrahams was among the male and female inmates who were inoculated on Tuesday.

Abrahams said he was thrilled to participate in the vaccination process.

"We are overcrowded in prisons. Some officials have to return home after work. If an inmate could infect an official, it is possible that the official could infect his family.

"We know we did wrong. Have we lost our humanity to say inmates don't matter anymore? I feel grateful for Lamola and the government for giving us a chance to vaccinate. Sentences are ending, and there is still a chance for life. We need to ensure that inmates who are being released don’t infect their communities when they go out.

"People need to understand that there is no social distancing in our cells. Any chance to combat the virus is highly welcome. We need to think about fellow inmates in our cells. I need to play my part to protect myself and them," said Abrahams.

Taryn Fau was the first female inmate to be vaccinated at the prison.

"We are all sceptical like everyone in the country. This is something new, something we have never seen before. In a situation like ours, you need to be safe. Instead of us making a difference inside, we need to be the difference and good examples.

"We are also aware of what is happening outside. Government has done well in vaccinating people. I have been vaccinated and thankful to everybody who ensured that we are protected as inmates," she said.

